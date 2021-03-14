'A lack of action' — Senators blast state agencies as slow to act against AltEn

Still, the Albert Lea, Minnesota, company has found the need to dispose of a small amount of the approximately 70,000 units of seed corn it sells annually, mostly after it has fallen “out-of-condition” and can no longer be sold, Ehrhardt said in an interview.

Typically, Albert Lea Seed will dispose of as much as 5% of its inventory per year, he said, but that’s not always easy.

“The disposal of low-germination seed or out-of-condition treated seed has been a definite issue for people in the seed business,” Ehrhardt said.

Historically, Albert Lea Seed would send its leftover product to be planted as an out-of-season cover crop, where the corn or soybeans would prevent fields from eroding over the winter months and boost the condition of the soil ahead of spring planting.

More recently, the company started directing its leftovers toward AltEn’s facility a mile south of Mead, after the ethanol plant began soliciting seed companies big and small for the discard product, touting a “green recycling program,” as well as a permit from the state and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.