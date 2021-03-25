'A big crisis in our state' — Bill to ban ethanol companies from using treated seed advances

Omaha Sen. John Cavanaugh, who was successful in amending the bill to cover all types of treated seed from being used in ethanol production, said it was a good first step in addressing the lack of regulation that allowed AltEn to operate.

And Sen. Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, said the bill would not harm the ethanol industry in Nebraska, which he said was important to corn farmers like himself.

“It’s unfortunate we had a bad actor in the industry,” Brandt said, adding he believed LB507 would prevent a similar situation from taking place in the future.

Bostelman, the chair of the Natural Resources Committee, said senators were also looking at ways they could give the Department of Environment and Energy more authority to take action when damage is being done to the environment.

Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, joined by Cavanaugh, proposed the state sponsor a study of the long-term effects of what she referred to as “a big crisis in our state.”

“The consequences of this are really serious,” she said. “Once we pass LB507, the problem is still going to be with the people of Nebraska. The people are going to be suffering the effects of this, potentially for decades.”