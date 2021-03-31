 Skip to main content
$400 million highway bond bill sent to Nebraska legislative floor
$400 million highway bond bill sent to Nebraska legislative floor

The Legislature's Revenue Committee on Wednesday sent to the floor a proposal to authorize the issuance of $400 million in highway bonds after first amending the bill to provide that 75 percent of that funding would be used to accelerate construction of the state's expressway system.

The measure, introduced by Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont as LB542, was advanced on a 7-0 vote.

Also sent to the floor was a proposal (LR11CA) that would repeal the state's corporate, income and property taxes and replace them with a new consumption tax levied on the purchase of services and new goods.

That action, approved on a 6-2 vote, will give Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard the opportunity to present his idea to the full Legislature for consideration.

The driving impetus behind recent efforts to speed up highway construction is a growing demand to complete the four-lane expressway system, which is designed to connect the state's major communities while providing interconnection with interstate highway.

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning has led an effort by a number of communities, including Fremont and Columbus, to speed up completion of the 600-mile expressway system, which was first proposed in 1988.

Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk offered the amendment to designate that 75 percent of the new funding from a bond issue would be devoted to expressway construction.

Flood had hoped to be able to prepare a legislative proposal that would have given the governor authority to commit up to a billion dollars to accelerate highway construction in the state, but decided to proceed with the pending bill rather than encounter delay.

If the Walz proposal is enacted by the Legislature, it would place bonding authority in the toolbox for the next governor to consider if he or she chose to use it.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has been opposed to using highway bonds to supplement funding and speed up construction. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

