31 Nebraska counties formally urge support for 2nd Amendment gun rights

One-third of the state's 93 counties, including a broad swath of north-central Nebraska, have been designated as "2nd Amendment Sanctuary Counties" by their local county governing boards.

That designation pledges support for gun rights guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a retired Army colonel who was seriously wounded in combat in Afghanistan, urged support for the movement Monday in a Facebook post.

"I encourage county board members across the state to send a pro-freedom message in this way," Brewer stated.

"More and more of my fellow senators are paying attention," he said.

The Nebraska Firearms Owners Association, which is promoting the movement, said proposals to join the list of so-called sanctuary counties are scheduled in Nemaha, Dawson, Hitchcock, Perkins, Harlan and Grant counties.

"We stand for firearms freedom and work through educational campaigns, lobbying and special events to educate our elected representatives and fellow citizens to ensure legislation that recognizes the law-abiding citizen's right to keep and bear arms," the association states on its website.

