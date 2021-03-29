 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
31 Nebraska counties formally urge support for 2nd Amendment gun rights
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

31 Nebraska counties formally urge support for 2nd Amendment gun rights

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

One-third of the state's 93 counties, including a broad swath of north-central Nebraska, have been designated as "2nd Amendment Sanctuary Counties" by their local county governing boards.

That designation pledges support for gun rights guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a retired Army colonel who was seriously wounded in combat in Afghanistan, urged support for the movement Monday in a Facebook post.

"I encourage county board members across the state to send a pro-freedom message in this way," Brewer stated.

"More and more of my fellow senators are paying attention," he said.

The Nebraska Firearms Owners Association, which is promoting the movement, said proposals to join the list of so-called sanctuary counties are scheduled in Nemaha, Dawson, Hitchcock, Perkins, Harlan and Grant counties.

"We stand for firearms freedom and work through educational campaigns, lobbying and special events to educate our elected representatives and fellow citizens to ensure legislation that recognizes the law-abiding citizen's right to keep and bear arms," the association states on its website.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
2nd Amendment Sanctuary Counties

The group sponsors online town halls on YouTube and has sent representatives to Lincoln to testify against legislative proposals to place restrictions on firearms. 

A map included in Brewer's tweet Monday depicted approval of resolutions in 31 counties. 

Lancaster County does not not have the resolution on its agenda, according to the association.

Ricketts opposes new gun control measures in wake of massacres
Sen. Fischer says she may seek Nebraska governorship in 2022
Don Walton: Maybe there's a middle in the Legislature between left and right

MEET STATE SENATORS:

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Woman: Gov. Cuomo forced kisses on my cheek

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News