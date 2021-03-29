31 Nebraska counties formally urge support for 2nd Amendment gun rights

One-third of the state's 93 counties, including a broad swath of north-central Nebraska, have been designated as "2nd Amendment Sanctuary Counties" by their local county governing boards.
That designation pledges support for gun rights guaranteed by the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a retired Army colonel who was seriously wounded in combat in Afghanistan, urged support for the movement Monday in a Facebook post.
"I encourage county board members across the state to send a pro-freedom message in this way," Brewer stated.
"More and more of my fellow senators are paying attention," he said.
The Nebraska Firearms Owners Association, which is promoting the movement, said proposals to join the list of so-called sanctuary counties are scheduled in Nemaha, Dawson, Hitchcock, Perkins, Harlan and Grant counties.
"We stand for firearms freedom and work through educational campaigns, lobbying and special events to educate our elected representatives and fellow citizens to ensure legislation that recognizes the law-abiding citizen's right to keep and bear arms," the association states on its website.
The group sponsors online town halls on YouTube and has sent representatives to Lincoln to testify against legislative proposals to place restrictions on firearms.
A map included in Brewer's tweet Monday depicted approval of resolutions in 31 counties.
Lancaster County does not not have the resolution on its agenda, according to the association.
MEET STATE SENATORS:
Ray Aguilar
Joni Albrecht
John Arch
Carol Blood
Eliot Bostar
Bruce Bostelman
Tom Brandt
Tom Brewer
Tom Briese
John Cavanaugh
Machaela Cavanaugh
Robert Clements
Jen Day
Wendy DeBoer
Myron Dorn
Steve Erdman
Mike Flood
Curt Friesen
Suzanne Geist
Tim Gragert
Mike Groene
Steve Halloran
Ben Hansen
Matt Hansen
Mike Hilgers
Robert Hilkemann
Dan Hughes
Megan Hunt
Mark Kolterman
Steve Lathrop
Brett Lindstrom
Lou Ann Linehan
John Lowe Sr.
John McCollister
Mike McDonnell
Terrell McKinney
Adam Morfeld
Mike Moser
Dave Murman
Rich Pahls
Patty Pansing Brooks
Rita Sanders
Julie Slama
John Stinner
Tony Vargas
Lynne Walz
Justin Wayne
Matt Williams
Anna Wishart
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon