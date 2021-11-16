2022 Nebraska legislative session eyed as rare moment of opportunity

The approaching 2022 legislative session is emerging as a rare moment of challenge and opportunity for Nebraska, state senators and business leaders told a Lincoln Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast audience on Tuesday.

The combination of a billion dollars in federal pandemic recovery assistance that the state has received for one-time investments along with an accompanying healthy flow of state revenue offers "some significant opportunities," Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln said.

"We have a lot of money," he said.

"This is a critical moment that matters for Nebraska," Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told the breakfast audience.

It's an opportunity to address the state's economic challenges, with workforce development dominating the list, he said.

Housing, education and child care challenges also face the state, Slone said.

Hilgers has his eye on so-called Star Wars water development projects that could be initiated with the one-time federal pandemic funding, leading to a lasting impact on recreation, tourism, flood control, economic development and water sustainability in the state.