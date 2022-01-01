2022 Legislature, which starts Wednesday, will be a session of opportunity and urgency

Hilgers is chairman of the committee.

"We're probably at the 5-yard line," the speaker said, with final recommendations yet to come.

"The sense which I share is that we should prioritize some one-off projects that are game-changing and transformative" in determining how to allocate federal pandemic relief funds, he said.

This will be the final session for some key legislative achievers, including an array of independent Republican lawmakers who have generally ignored partisan or party considerations in performing their roles as members of Nebraska's unique nonpartisan Legislature.

It will also be Ricketts' eighth and final year in office, the last opportunity for him to achieve his remaining legislative goals, which include building a new $230 million state prison to replace the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

"There will be a lot of urgency in 2022," Hilgers said.

Leaving the legislative stage at the end of the year will be a dozen senators, including nine Republicans and three Lincoln Democrats, Sens. Adam Morfeld, Patty Pansing Brooks and Matt Hansen.