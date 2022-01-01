 Skip to main content
2022 Legislature, which starts Wednesday, will be a session of opportunity and urgency
2022 Legislature, which starts Wednesday, will be a session of opportunity and urgency

Legislative preview, 12.29

Jon Cole (left) and his father Kevin Cole look into the George W. Norris Legislative Chamber last week. Senators return for the latest session beginning Wednesday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

The 2022 Legislature will convene on Wednesday with a huge stack of federal pandemic relief and infrastructure money sitting on the table, launching a 60-day session that will mark the end of the trail for a collection of independent-minded veteran senators.

This emerges as a session of rare opportunity with anticipated state tax revenue exceeding projected state spending during the current two-year budget cycle by more than $400 million and a billion dollars in federal pandemic recovery funding awaiting one-time investment and distribution.

Allocation of the billion-dollar pandemic relief package will be determined by the Legislature after Gov. Pete Ricketts weighs in with his own recommendations. 

An additional $3 billion in federal infrastructure funding will be pumped into highway construction, bridge repair, expansion of rural broadband service and other purposes, with $2.5 billion of that total targeted to roads. 

Although distribution of the infrastructure funding is essentially managed by the state's Department of Transportation, a legislative effort to direct some of that funding to accelerated completion of the state's expressway system appears likely.

As always, additional property tax relief will be the top priority for many senators in 2022, although the federal pandemic relief funds cannot be used for that purpose.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln says the healthy revenue picture is "a distinctive feature" of the upcoming session.

Mike Hilgers mug senators (copy)

Mike Hilgers

Hilgers said the Revenue Committee appears poised to make sure that proposed tax cuts will be "an important piece" of the discussion.

Some key senators are eyeing the unusually large surplus as an opportune time to launch corporate and personal income tax relief in conjunction with proposals to remove an array of current sales tax exemptions applied largely to services.

Hilgers said he anticipates "a significant push to give money back" to taxpayers.  

Annual property tax relief has risen to $1 billion in recent years, funded by state sales and income tax revenue. 

Gov. Pete Ricketts has estimated that direct property tax relief will total $1.9 billion over the next two years, a figure that now represents about 20% of the state's general fund budget.  

A variety of proposals for school funding reform will also be on this year's agenda, aimed not only at accomplishing additional property tax relief but also at achieving more equity in supplying state assistance and providing adequate state funding support.

Meanwhile, members of the STARWARS study committee are beginning to finalize their recommendations for distribution of some of the federal pandemic funds to water development projects that would fund recreation, tourism, flood control, economic development and water sustainability at designated sites across the state.

Hilgers is chairman of the committee. 

"We're probably at the 5-yard line," the speaker said, with final recommendations yet to come.

"The sense which I share is that we should prioritize some one-off projects that are game-changing and transformative" in determining how to allocate federal pandemic relief funds, he said.

This will be the final session for some key legislative achievers, including an array of independent Republican lawmakers who have generally ignored partisan or party considerations in performing their roles as members of Nebraska's unique nonpartisan Legislature.

It will also be Ricketts' eighth and final year in office, the last opportunity for him to achieve his remaining legislative goals, which include building a new $230 million state prison to replace the aging State Penitentiary in Lincoln. 

"There will be a lot of urgency in 2022," Hilgers said.  

Leaving the legislative stage at the end of the year will be a dozen senators, including nine Republicans and three Lincoln Democrats, Sens. Adam Morfeld, Patty Pansing Brooks and Matt Hansen.

A key departure will be Sen. John Stinner of Gering, who will wrap up six years as chairman of the Appropriations Committee, opening up what appears likely to be a multi-candidate race for chairmanship of the key legislative committee a year from now.

The current Legislature is composed of 32 Republicans and 17 Democrats, with all but one of the Democrats hailing from Lincoln or metropolitan Omaha. 

Sen. Lynne Walz, who was re-elected in 2020, is the sole non-urban Democrat. She lives in Fremont. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

Submit comments online

The Nebraska Legislature will no longer include letters and comments submitted by email or hand-delivered as part of the official record of committee hearings on legislative bills.

Written comments related to specific bills may be submitted online.

"To appear on the transcript, a testifier must physically appear before a committee and be available to answer questions from the committee members," the Legislature stated on its website.

Comments may be submitted online through a link for each bill or resolution contained on the Nebraska Legislature's website.

