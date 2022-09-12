 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert

17 Republican senators pledge support for secret leadership votes in Nebraska Legislature

  • Updated
  • 0
Legislature First Day, 1.6

Senators cast a second secret ballot for the Education Committee chair during the first day of the 2021 legislative session in 2021. Sen. Lynne Walz won, replacing Sen. Mike Groene as the chair.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Seventeen Republican members of the nonpartisan Legislature have signed onto a pledge to vote to end secret ballot selection of the Legislature's leadership positions by state senators in 2023.

One of them, Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, is positioned to be elected attorney general in November, and would be replaced by an appointee selected by Gov. Pete Ricketts before the governor leaves office in January.

Nebraska employees union to hold rally at start of contract negotiations

A majority of the Legislature's 49 senators is required to enact the rule change, which would be expected to benefit Republicans who are candidates to chair legislative committees and fill other leadership positions in the nonpartisan Legislature.

Democrats now chair a number of committees, including Education, Judiciary and Urban Affairs.

The effort to seek public pledges now from senators and other legislative candidates is being led by the Nebraska First political action committee, a new PAC formed by former Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster of Falls City.

People are also reading…

"Either our legislators support being transparent with their votes or they want to keep the back room deals that come with electing leadership by secret ballot," Nebraska First PAC Director Rod Edwards said Monday.

"We believe voters support transparency and will support candidates who do too," he said.

Members of Nebraska's nonpartisan Legislature will elect leadership, including the Speaker of the Legislature and committee chairpersons, by secret ballot on the opening day of the session under current rules.

In addition to incumbent senators who signed the pledge, 18 candidates for seats in the Legislature also pledged their support for the proposal.

Included were Lincoln legislative candidates Russ Barger (District 26) and Roy Christensen (District 28).

Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln was among the incumbent senators who signed the pledge.

As overdoses plateau in Lincoln, will officials look to harm-reduction efforts touted elsewhere?
License plate readers remain subject of controversy, confusion in Nebraska despite law

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Israeli blockade puts squeeze on Palestinian sports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News