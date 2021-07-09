 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
15 Nebraska troopers will extend Texas border duty
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

15 Nebraska troopers will extend Texas border duty

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Governor's press conference

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during the last COVID-19 update at the Capitol.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Fifteen Nebraska State Patrol troopers will continue their voluntary deployment to Texas to help assist with border control.

"The deployment is in response to a request for support in managing the ongoing crisis in communities along the border of the United States and Mexico," Gov. Pete Ricketts said in announcing that the troopers will deploy for an additional 14 days.

Don Walton: Lott, Lieberman trumpet Ben Nelson's book on 'Death of the Senate'

"The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris administration created an immigration crisis on the border," the Republican governor said.

"While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe."

A team of approximately 25 Nebraska State Patrol troopers traveled to Del Rio in June to partner with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Ricketts has said little about what duties the Nebraska troopers are performing along the border.

It is unclear how much the mission will cost and whether Nebraska will be responsible for those expenses. Other states headed by Republican governors also have sent state troopers or National Guard troops to Texas, including those in neighboring Iowa and South Dakota.

Mid-September special legislative session will tackle redistricting
Heineman prepares for possible gubernatorial bid
Fortenberry initiative provides new Mideast peace tool
Don Walton: What might the Founding Fathers change now?
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden tells Putin 'to act' against ransomware groups

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News