15 Nebraska troopers will extend Texas border duty

Fifteen Nebraska State Patrol troopers will continue their voluntary deployment to Texas to help assist with border control.

"The deployment is in response to a request for support in managing the ongoing crisis in communities along the border of the United States and Mexico," Gov. Pete Ricketts said in announcing that the troopers will deploy for an additional 14 days.

"The disastrous policies of the Biden-Harris administration created an immigration crisis on the border," the Republican governor said.

"While the federal government has fallen short in its response, Nebraska is happy to step up to provide assistance to Texas as they work to protect their communities and keep people safe."

A team of approximately 25 Nebraska State Patrol troopers traveled to Del Rio in June to partner with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Ricketts has said little about what duties the Nebraska troopers are performing along the border.

It is unclear how much the mission will cost and whether Nebraska will be responsible for those expenses. Other states headed by Republican governors also have sent state troopers or National Guard troops to Texas, including those in neighboring Iowa and South Dakota.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.