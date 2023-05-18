Rep. Mike Flood has scheduled a town hall in Lincoln on May 30.
The 1st District Republican congressman will answer questions from constituents and brief participants on "the priorities he's been working on for Lincoln" and the eastern Nebraska House district.
The town hall is scheduled at Lincoln North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St., from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Flood was first elected to the House seat at a special election last June to fill the remaining months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term following his resignation after being convicted of lying to the FBI about campaign finance violations.
Last November, Flood was reelected to a full two-year term in a second battle with Democratic nominee Patty Pansing Brooks.
A Norfolk attorney and founder of News Channel Nebraska, Flood is a former state senator and speaker of the Legislature.
Among the Lincoln priorities he has been addressing are efforts to move the downtown Lincoln Post Office out of the Haymarket to clear the way for a potential convention center or private development, and continued development at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Innovation Campus.
House and Senate Republicans joined together outside the U.S. Capitol to show solidarity in talks over raising the debt ceiling. The appearance of GOP members of both houses came as President Joe Biden said he is confident the U.S. will avoid an unprecedented and catastrophic debt default. Biden said talks with congressional Republicans have been productive as he prepared to leave for a global summit in Japan. The president and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., tasked a handful of negotiators to try and close out a final deal, with negotiations beginning late Tuesday. Those people include Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president; legislative affairs director Louisa Terrell and Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young for the administration, and Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., a close McCarthy ally, for the Republicans. Negotiators have been scrambling to strike an agreement that would unlock a path forward for raising the debt limit by June 1, which is when the Treasury Department says the U.S. could begin defaulting on its obligations and trigger financial chaos. The national debt currently stands at $31.4 trillion. An increase in the debt limit would not authorize new federal spending; it would only allow for borrowing to pay for what Congress has already approved.
Top Journal Star photos for May 2023
Elkhorn South's Cole Eaton celebrates after scoring a triple in the sixth inning during the Class A boys state baseball tournament, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Werner Park in Papillion.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lacey Eddy (right), Scottish Rite Educator of the Year, embraces kindergarten students, including Reina Schomaker (left), after she was honored at an announcement ceremony Friday at Hartley Elementary.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Creighton Prep's Thomas Pisasale (3) hits a back flip while being cheered on by Max Matthies (7) and Jack Johnson (11) after scoring the go-ahead goal against Lincoln Southwest during a Class A state semifinal match Friday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Omaha Duchesne's Sophie Owens (left) looks to pass to an open teammate during the Class B girls state soccer tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln fighter Andrew Huffman is stuck in the face by Kwajuan Mensah during their bout in Dynasty Combat Sport's Annual Spring Brawl on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bennington's Ethan Korth (from left) and Conestoga's Kaden Simmerman and Rowdy Watson compete for the ball during the Class B boys state soccer tournament, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest runs to celebrate after defeating Lincoln Pius X in a penalty kick shootout at the Class A girls state soccer tournament Tuesday in Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Angel Arellanes (right) and Papillion-La Vista South's Brodie Anderson (16) clash during the Class A boys state soccer tournament Monday in Omaha.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Mid-Plains Community College's Casey Reis gets shaken off during a bull-riding event for the Cornhusker College Rodeo at the Lancaster Event Center on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Conestoga's Pelayo Biagioni lifts Jayden Widler on his shoulders to celebrate a 3-2 shootout win against Norris in the B-8 district championship on Saturday in Firth.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Kristin Syde carries her niece Margot Wyrick, 1, as she runs with her daughter Anna Syde, 6, during the Mayor's Run Saturday at the state Capitol.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Wahoo/BN/LL's players celebrate after defeating Waverly in the B-2 District final at Sam Crawford Field on Friday in Wahoo.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest players take turns kissing the A-2 District championship plaque after defeating Elkhorn South on Thursday at Seacrest Field.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East JV's Reid Voog loses his grip on his golf club after driving the ball from the sixth hole tee box during the LPS Boys Golf Championship on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Mahoney Golf Course in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Cars drive across a bridge along North 27th street, as a low water level measuring around 2.0 ft reveals the creek bed underneath, one year before on the same date the water level was measuring nearly 4 ft, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Lincoln. Drought conditions have gotten so bad in Lancaster County that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has declared it a disaster area. This most recent announcement expands drought disaster designations to more than two-thirds of the state's counties. Last month, the department designated 55 counties as primary disaster areas.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Lincoln City Council candidate Tom Duden (right) embraces his wife Ronda Duden (center), along with his brother-in-law Rob Treptow at a Republican election night watch party Tuesday at Rosie's Downtown.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Adam Morefeld is hugged by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird as she enters an election night party for Democrats on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the DelRay Ballroom in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
An excavator works to clear debris from the area where a section of the Gold's Building once stood as redevelopment of the site continues on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, along 11th and N streets in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Arwen Wiechman, third grade, spins around while learning ballet during the Everett Community Learning Center after-school program on Monday. Dancers from the American Ballet Theatre led the students in dance exercises in advance of the company's performances on Tuesday and Wednesday of "Giselle" at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
