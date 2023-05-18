Rep. Mike Flood has scheduled a town hall in Lincoln on May 30.

The 1st District Republican congressman will answer questions from constituents and brief participants on "the priorities he's been working on for Lincoln" and the eastern Nebraska House district.

The town hall is scheduled at Lincoln North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St., from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Flood was first elected to the House seat at a special election last June to fill the remaining months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's term following his resignation after being convicted of lying to the FBI about campaign finance violations.

Last November, Flood was reelected to a full two-year term in a second battle with Democratic nominee Patty Pansing Brooks.

A Norfolk attorney and founder of News Channel Nebraska, Flood is a former state senator and speaker of the Legislature.

Among the Lincoln priorities he has been addressing are efforts to move the downtown Lincoln Post Office out of the Haymarket to clear the way for a potential convention center or private development, and continued development at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Innovation Campus.

Top Journal Star photos for May 2023