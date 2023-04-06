Rep. Mike Flood said Thursday he is seeking targeted federal funding support for an extensive list of projects in Lincoln, topped by a $25 million request for ongoing funding for continued development of a U.S. Department of Agriculture research center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Innovation Campus.

So far, the response is no, Flood told a Lincoln Chamber of Commerce breakfast audience, but "we don't take no for an answer," and he said he will continue his efforts to obtain more funding for the long-sought project.

Flood said he will also continue to "keep working" on efforts to move the downtown U.S. Post Office from its high-value site in the Haymarket adjacent to the Pinnacle Bank Arena to another location, opening that prime location for future development.

Also on his list of Lincoln funding requests:

* $4 million for the city's downtown corridors project, a city-led streetscape enhancement plan.

* $6.4 million for grading and surfacing Fletcher Avenue.

* $3.6 million for rehabilitating Randolph Street.

* $400,000 to fund "ag tech hub" modernization planning.

"Eventually, we will find a new home" for the Post Office, the congressman said, "but don't count on this for your convention center" because it probably won't fit the current timetable to begin construction of a convention center in downtown Lincoln soon.

Flood, the former Norfolk state senator who now is the 1st District Republican congressman, said he intends to pursue that effort "for as long as it takes."

"We eventually will move it out of there," he said.

Affordable housing is "the No. 1" issue in his eastern Nebraska congressional district, Flood said, and that impacts workforce development.

As Lincoln begins to secure a second water source for the future, adding to its wells along the Platte River near Ashland, Flood said he is ready to help in any way that he can.

Flood said he remains committed to providing continued U.S. support for Ukraine in its battle against the Russian invasion.

"We want them to win," he said.

"China is watching," Flood said, "as it is looking at Taiwan."

Flood said he is undertaking efforts to "introduce Lincoln to America" by hosting a fintech (financial technology) conference here in August.

"Lincoln has a great story to tell in startups," he said, "and I hope to get several congressmen here."

Later, in autumn, he said, he will join Rep. Adrian Smith in co-hosting a western caucus of 25 members of the House who will visit Innovation Campus.

