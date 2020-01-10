WATCH: Rep. Don Bacon speaks on War Powers Act, Iran

Rep. Don Bacon took to the House floor Thursday to speak on the war powers resolution.
“I knew who Soleimani was when I was in Iraq. We were targeted by rockets every single day from Iranian proxies trained in, funded and armed by Iran – and sometimes led by Iranian commanders,” Bacon said in his speech. “This resolution is not needed. The War Powers Act is still in effect and the president is not conducting combat operations against Iran. He wants de-escalation.”
Bacon and Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith all voted against the resolution.