Watch Now: Sasse says court packing would blow up Senate

Sen. Ben Sasse said Democratic action to increase the size of the U.S. Supreme Court would "blow up" both the court and the U.S. Senate because it would be accompanied by action abolishing the Senate's filibuster rule.

"What they're really talking about is the suicide bombing of two branches of government," Sasse said during an interview on Sunday with Chris Wallace on Fox News prior to the opening of hearings on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to a seat on the Supreme Court.

Sasse is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which began the hearings on Monday, and he repeated those concerns during an opening statement.

Without the filibuster rule, the Senate would be turned into "just another House of Representatives where every two years, by a 51-49 or 49-51 majority, major portions of American life change," Sasse said in the Fox interview.

Some Democrats have discussed the possibility of adding a couple of seats to the Supreme Court in retaliation for Republican action denying consideration of Democratic President Barack Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland nine months before a presidential election while rushing through President Donald Trump's nomination of Barrett weeks before this year's presidential election.