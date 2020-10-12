 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Sasse says court packing would blow up Senate
Sen. Ben Sasse said Democratic action to increase the size of the U.S. Supreme Court would "blow up" both the court and the U.S. Senate because it would be accompanied by action abolishing the Senate's filibuster rule.

"What they're really talking about is the suicide bombing of two branches of government," Sasse said during an interview on Sunday with Chris Wallace on Fox News prior to the opening of hearings on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to a seat on the Supreme Court.

Sasse is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which began the hearings on Monday, and he repeated those concerns during an opening statement.

Without the filibuster rule, the Senate would be turned into "just another House of Representatives where every two years, by a 51-49 or 49-51 majority, major portions of American life change," Sasse said in the Fox interview.

Sasse, Fischer praise Judge Barrett after private meetings

Some Democrats have discussed the possibility of adding a couple of seats to the Supreme Court in retaliation for Republican action denying consideration of Democratic President Barack Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland nine months before a presidential election while rushing through President Donald Trump's nomination of Barrett weeks before this year's presidential election.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has refused to say whether he would support an increase in the number of judges on the nine-member court.

Sasse told Wallace that "the reason I think that Amy Barrett is a rock star and should be on the court is because she is very clear about her jurisprudence ... she's an originalist and she is a textualist.'

Life Chain participants voice support for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

"Our judges don't wear red or blue jerseys," he said. "They don't advocate for policy positions.

"And we shouldn't be having either Democrats or Republicans on the committee trying to figure out how can they divine the future or how they'll rule on particular issues."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

