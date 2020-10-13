Watch now: Sasse asks questions of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Barrett: Right, so originalism means that you treat the Constitution as law because it commits these texts to writing. And in interpreting that law, you interpret it in accord with the meaning that people would have understood it to have at the time that it was ratified. And the reason that you do that is because, otherwise, well as I said, the law stays the same until it’s lawfully changed. Otherwise, judges would be in the Constitutional convention business of updating the law rather than allowing the people to take control of that. Now, in the case of the Constitution, as I said with the Fourth Amendment, many of its principles are more general. Unreasonable searches and seizures, you know, free speech. Those are things that have to be identified or fleshed out or applied over time, so the fact that there wasn’t the internet or computers or blogs in 1791 doesn’t mean that the First Amendment’s Free Speech Clause couldn’t apply to those things now. It enshrines a principle, and we understand the principle as it was at the time. But then, it’s capable of being applied to new circumstances.

Barrett: Sure. Well, Senator Sasse, I think one thing that it’s worth pointing out is that in the academy, in any event where I’ve spent a large portion of my career, originalism is not necessarily a conservative idea. There is a whole school of thought, and so originalists are now a very diverse lot, and there is a school of originalism that’s more of a progressive originalism and is very committed to keeping the Constitution’s meaning, just interpreting text the way all originalists do to say that it was, has the meaning that it had at the time that it was ratified, but they tend to read it at a higher level of generality. So, all originalists don’t necessarily agree, and in fact, there’s an advocacy group called the Constitution Accountability Center, which has routinely filed briefs in the Supreme Court, that calls itself - it writes briefs in support of originalism but taking it from a more progressive standpoint. So, I don’t think it’s - probably people think, ‘oh it’s only people who are conservatives who are originalists,’ but actually it’s a more widely accepted view than that. I think that if you think about different strains of approaching Constitutional text, originalism is one. All judges and justices take account of history and the original meaning, it’s just that some weight it differently, whereas originalists would give it dispositive weight when it’s discernible. Other approaches to Constitutional interpretation may take a more pragmatic view and say in some instances, ‘well, that may have been the historical meaning, but that’s an uncomfortable fit for current circumstances, so we will tweak it a little bit to adjust it to fit these circumstances, that situations. Sometimes it’s called living constitutionalism, that the Constitution can evolve and change over time. Sometimes it’s called a more pragmatic Constitutionalism.