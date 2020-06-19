Watch Now: Gov. Ricketts and President Trump at White House talk on reopening businesses

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Gov. Pete Ricketts joined President Trump for a roundtable on Thursday on reopening small businesses. "Thank you for all your support for Nebraska," Ricketts said to the president in a social media post.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Victoria Ayotte Brown
Online editor
Victoria Ayotte Brown is online editor and has worked at the Journal Star since 2003.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today