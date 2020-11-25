Watch now: Fortenberry talks about virus vaccine with FDA chief

Federal Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn told Rep. Jeff Fortenberry the FDA will expedite distribution of a new COVID-19 vaccine “as quickly as possible,” but cautioned that FDA is “not going to cut corners” in making the vaccine available. Safety will be the overriding priority, he said during a discussion with the Lincoln congressman.
