Watch Now: Fortenberry, Smithsonian director talk about role of statues amid protests

With monuments and statues becoming a focus of renewed scrutiny in the wake of protests against racial inequality, the role of who should be memorialized in this manner — and why — has generated intense discussion.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry recently posted a video on his YouTube channel of a talk he had on that topic with Lonnie Bunch, who was founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture before becoming secretary of the Smithsonian.

“It’s important to understand why statues are so important, but also to understand why the debates around statues change over time and how important that debate is to our changing notion of who we are as Americans,” Fortenberry said.

In the 16-minute video, the pair discuss the meaning of statues and how the perception of history changes over the years.

“Statues are really markers to say, ‘This is an important thing that you should know,’” Bunch told the congressman. “But also what statues are are part of the glue that holds the country together. That, in essence, they help to create a shared identity of what our past is.