Watch Now: Fortenberry, Smithsonian director talk about role of statues amid protests
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Watch Now: Fortenberry, Smithsonian director talk about role of statues amid protests

{{featured_button_text}}

With monuments and statues becoming a focus of renewed scrutiny in the wake of protests against racial inequality, the role of who should be memorialized in this manner — and why — has generated intense discussion.

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry recently posted a video on his YouTube channel of a talk he had on that topic with Lonnie Bunch, who was founding director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture before becoming secretary of the Smithsonian.

“It’s important to understand why statues are so important, but also to understand why the debates around statues change over time and how important that debate is to our changing notion of who we are as Americans,” Fortenberry said.

In the 16-minute video, the pair discuss the meaning of statues and how the perception of history changes over the years.

“Statues are really markers to say, ‘This is an important thing that you should know,’” Bunch told the congressman. “But also what statues are are part of the glue that holds the country together. That, in essence, they help to create a shared identity of what our past is.

“It’s important to understand why statues are so important, but also to understand why the debates around statues change over time and how important that debate is to our changing notion of who we are as Americans.”

Police ask for help to find woman who spray-painted Lincoln statue during protests
Lincoln mauled: One night of crime, more than $10 million in damage
WATCH NOW: Volunteers clean up Lincoln Mall: 'This isn't our city'
Don Walton: In the turmoil, perhaps a moment for George Norris

Photos, videos: Protests in Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Which states depend on gun industry for jobs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News