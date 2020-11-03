Watch Now: Fortenberry overcomes Bolz's big Lincoln lead

Fueled by an early lead in Lancaster County, Democratic congressional nominee Kate Bolz battled Rep. Jeff Fortenberry for the 1st District House seat Tuesday night with the congressman's Republican support outside of Lincoln gradually overwhelming the Bolz advantage.

The congressional contest was expected to be the toughest battle Fortenberry has faced since he was first reelected to the House 14 years ago.

Bolz, a two-term Lincoln state senator who will be term-limited out of the Legislature at the end of the year, seized the early lead with an opening surge in Lincoln, where the congressman first entered politics as a city councilman.

Ultimately, Bolz won Lancaster County by fewer than 1,000 votes, but Fortenberry built a sizable 58,000-vote margin.

Meanwhile, Republican Reps. Don Bacon and Adrian Smith were reelected to the House, with Bacon building a somewhat surprisingly comfortable edge over Democratic nominee Kara Eastman in metropolitan Omaha's 2nd District.

It was a rematch of a 2018 contest that Bacon had won by 4,945 votes.

Fortenberry's eastern Nebraska 1st District includes Bellevue, Norfolk, Fremont and Columbus along with an eastern Nebraska swath of dependably Republican rural counties.