Watch Now: Fortenberry, Bolz address immigration, other key issues
Watch Now: Fortenberry, Bolz address immigration, other key issues

Kate Bolz and Jeff Fortenberry

Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and Democratic challenger Kate Bolz branched out Monday night beyond the health care debate that has been a primary issue in their contest to focus on other issues such as immigration, racism and climate change.

Answering questions posed during a televised debate on NET, the 1st District House candidates differed on where to center continuing federal assistance to address the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bolz pointed to the need for investment now in workforce development and training, while Fortenberry supported extending assistance for the paycheck protection program that has assisted small businesses and their employees.

Both candidates supported wind and solar energy development, while Bolz said the United States needs to reenter the Paris climate accord that President Donald Trump abandoned.

"We need to rebuild relationships and open up markets," Bolz said.

Fortenberry suggested it is time to "reset our trade relationship with China."

Bolz described immigrants as "a gift and a benefit" for America, while Fortenberry suggested that America's open arms to immigrants must be accompanied by orderly protection of its borders.

Both candidates condemned racism and supported community-based policing.

Bolz continued to identify health care as her priority along with specific protection for the Affordable Care Act and its guaranteed coverage for people with preexisting conditions,

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep through the country, Fortenberry said, "we need to build our testing more rapidly" while Bolz pointed to the need to ramp up contact tracing.

The debate was the second and final debate between the two candidates.

Bolz confronts Fortenberry with stiff challenge
Fortenberry-Bolz debate centers on health care

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

