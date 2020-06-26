US Census Bureau extends collection deadline

As the U.S. Census Bureau resumes in-person outreach with extended deadlines, there are continued questions about how these unprecedented times will affect data collection in 2020.
The U.S. Census Bureau extended the collection deadline from July 31 to Oct. 31 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension, alongside outreach from organizations including Nebraska Counts, will hopefully minimize any adverse effects regarding collection accuracy, said Heather Engdahl, Nebraska Counts’ new census director.
Nebraska Counts is a statewide Complete Count Committee, composed of nonprofit organizations working together to assist communities that are at risk of being undercounted in the 2020 census.
The pandemic is one of many noteworthy events ongoing as census workers attempt to complete their count — including civil unrest following the death of George Floyd and a presidential election campaign, which could affect people responding to the census.
It is important to acknowledge all of these things are going on at once, Engdahl said, adding that the recent protests are a sign of a public that's civically engaged.
Engdahl hopes that recent events "would prompt communities to be counted and to exercise their other rights in accessing our democracy.”
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said last week that she hopes these events will not affect the overall census results.
“I think what everyone’s concerned about, of course, is the degree to which traditionally the census has involved a fair amount of door-to-door follow-up for people who have not submitted their census,” Gaylor Baird said.
This is the first year people have the option to self-respond to the census via online forms. As of Thursday, 61.7% of people nationwide have responded to the census, a U.S. Census Bureau spokesman said in an email.
“We are thrilled with this response rate, however, our job is not yet complete,” the email said. “We have extended the deadline to respond, allowing more time to collect responses.”
Nebraska has remained in the top five states in the nation for response rates since data collection began.
The state has the fifth-highest response rate as of Friday, with 67.8% having responded.
Lancaster County has the fourth highest response rate in the state, with 74.1% having responded.
