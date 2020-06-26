US Census Bureau extends collection deadline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the U.S. Census Bureau resumes in-person outreach with extended deadlines, there are continued questions about how these unprecedented times will affect data collection in 2020.

The U.S. Census Bureau extended the collection deadline from July 31 to Oct. 31 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension, alongside outreach from organizations including Nebraska Counts, will hopefully minimize any adverse effects regarding collection accuracy, said Heather Engdahl, Nebraska Counts’ new census director.

Nebraska Counts is a statewide Complete Count Committee, composed of nonprofit organizations working together to assist communities that are at risk of being undercounted in the 2020 census.

The pandemic is one of many noteworthy events ongoing as census workers attempt to complete their count — including civil unrest following the death of George Floyd and a presidential election campaign, which could affect people responding to the census.

It is important to acknowledge all of these things are going on at once, Engdahl said, adding that the recent protests are a sign of a public that's civically engaged.

Engdahl hopes that recent events "would prompt communities to be counted and to exercise their other rights in accessing our democracy.”