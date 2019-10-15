{{featured_button_text}}
Kate Bolz

State Sen. Kate Bolz may take on Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Democratic congressional candidate Kate Bolz of Lincoln said Tuesday the United States should employ economic sanctions to pressure Turkey to keep Islamic State fighters in captivity and refrain from targeting Christian communities in the path of its invasion of northern Syria.

"Congress needs to act now," the 1st District candidate said.

"It is imperative that the United States hold Turkey accountable for the damage they are doing to America's national security," Bolz said.  

"ISIS has exported terrorism to our shores. ISIS escapees are a serious threat to our security."

Bolz said "it was a mistake" for the United States to abandon the Kurds, and congressional leaders should oppose that decision, which was made by President Donald Trump.

 

