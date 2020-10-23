 Skip to main content
Trump will hold Omaha airport rally Tuesday night
President Donald Trump gestures from the top of the steps of Air Force One on Wednesday at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump was flying to North Carolina for a campaign rally.

 SUSAN WALSH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Donald Trump will bring his presidential reelection campaign to Omaha on Tuesday, scheduling a rally at Tac Air at Eppley Airfield, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Trump is scheduled to address rallies in Lansing, Michigan, and West Salem, Wisconsin, earlier in the day.

The trip to Omaha appears designed to battle for the 2nd Congressional District's presidential electoral vote which is up for grabs this year with Democratic nominee Joe Biden already conducting an intensive ground campaign to capture that single vote.

Democratic nominee Barack Obama won that electoral vote in 2008 on his way to his first presidential victory.

Nebraska awards three of its electoral votes to the winner in each congressional district while handing the other two votes to the statewide victor. 

Doors open for Trump's Omaha event at 4:30 p.m.

People must register to attend at Trump's campaign website. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Temperature checks will be conducted, and attendees will be given masks and access to hand sanitizer.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

