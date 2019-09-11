President Donald Trump endorsed Sen. Ben Sasse's 2020 bid for re-election in a tweet Tuesday night, blunting attacks within the Republican Party that the senator might not be sufficiently supportive of the president.
"Senator Ben Sasse has done a wonderful job representing the people of Nebraska," Trump tweeted.
"He is great with our Vets, the Military and your very important Second Amendment.
"Strong on Crime and the Border, Ben has my Complete and Total Endorsement."
Senator Ben Sasse has done a wonderful job representing the people of Nebraska. He is great with our Vets, the Military, and your very important Second Amendment. Strong on Crime and the Border, Ben has my Complete and Total Endorsement!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019
The endorsement prompted a reply from Sasse spokesman James Wegmann that "Ben's grateful for the president's kind words."
"They don't always see eye to eye, but they've built a relationship where they work together when they agree and they wrestle hard when they don't.
"That's a good thing.
"This underscores what we've been saying: Nebraskans are conservative, Ben's one of the three most conservative senators, and he's going to win the Nebraska way -- with hard work and hustle in each of the state's 93 counties."
Matt Innis of Lincoln, former Lancaster County Republican chairman, is opposing Sasse in the 2020 GOP primary election, arguing that Sasse's decision not to sign on to a formal endorsement of Trump's re-election next year suggests a lack of fealty to the president.
Sasse's spokesman, Wegmann, said the senator did not join the Trump campaign's leadership team in Nebraska because "we were told that being on the list would amount to a pledge to never disagree."
Innis branded that explanation as false; other leading Republicans joined the leadership team.
"A clear difference between my opponent and me is that he won't support our Republican candidate for president and I will," Innis declared.