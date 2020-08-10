Trump slams Sasse following senator's criticism of executive orders as 'unconstitutional slop'

President Donald Trump targeted Sen. Ben Sasse on Twitter on Monday, slamming Nebraska's Republican senator for "going rogue again" after Sasse described Trump's recent executive orders as "unconstitutional slop."
Trump referred to Sasse, who is seeking reelection this year, as a RINO, the term used to criticize people who are "Republicans in name only."
RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again. This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
"RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he's got it (Thank you President T) gone rogue, again," the president tweeted.
"This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!"
Sasse easily won the Republican nomination for a second Senate term in the May primary election, defeating challenger Matt Innis by a vote of 215,207 to 70,921.
Trump endorsed Sasse in advance of the primary.
Over the weekend, Sasse had derided the president's recent series of executive orders, including directives to extend enhanced unemployment benefits, provide assistance for student loan and rent assistance, and alter payroll tax collections.
"President Obama did not have the power to unilaterally rewrite immigration law with DACA, and President Trump does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law," Sasse said.
"Under the Constitution, that power belongs to the American people acting through their members of Congress."
Earlier, Sasse criticized Trump's order to withdraw nearly 12,000 U.S. troops from Germany, describing that decision as "weak."
"The president's lack of strategic understanding of this issue increases our response time and hinders the important deterrent work our servicemen and women are performing," he said.
Sasse said Trump's decision would embolden both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
