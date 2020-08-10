Trump slams Sasse following senator's criticism of executive orders as 'unconstitutional slop'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump targeted Sen. Ben Sasse on Twitter on Monday, slamming Nebraska's Republican senator for "going rogue again" after Sasse described Trump's recent executive orders as "unconstitutional slop."

Trump referred to Sasse, who is seeking reelection this year, as a RINO, the term used to criticize people who are "Republicans in name only."

"RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he's got it (Thank you President T) gone rogue, again," the president tweeted.

"This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!"

Sasse easily won the Republican nomination for a second Senate term in the May primary election, defeating challenger Matt Innis by a vote of 215,207 to 70,921.

Trump endorsed Sasse in advance of the primary.

Over the weekend, Sasse had derided the president's recent series of executive orders, including directives to extend enhanced unemployment benefits, provide assistance for student loan and rent assistance, and alter payroll tax collections.