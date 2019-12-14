Trump country sees biggest income dips — and jumps; Nebraska dominates list of biggest losses

That came from a perfect storm of floods, the trade wars, a weak ethanol market and a strong dollar that made it even harder to export farm products. Many of those trends also affected Iowa, Kansas and Minnesota.

Even if some of those ills can be attributed to federal policy, rural Nebraska voters aren't likely to take it out on Trump or the Republican Party, said Deb Cottier, director of the Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation, an agency that advocates for economic growth.

"It's kind of a 'more cows than people' situation in those agricultural areas," Cottier said. "And Mother Nature has created a situation where it's been very difficult to make a living from those cows. Trade issues have an effect on our local economy, but I don't think people associate those problems with Trump or the Republican Party."

Suffering in Nebraska's agricultural counties may be even worse than it appears, said Ernie Goss, an economist at Creighton University in Omaha, because the per capita average glosses over the fact that some farm families made nothing because of flooding.

"The average disguises a lot of the pain that's going on," Goss said. In an attempt to staunch some of the economic damage, the Trump administration this year announced as much as $25 billion in new subsidies for agricultural areas.