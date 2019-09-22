Where did the money go?

Soybean and corn farmers in Nebraska received the highest payments in the first 12 months of the Market Facilitation Program, while other crops like wheat and sorghum, as well as pork and dairy producers, are also eligible. Beef producers are not included in the program.

1. Soybeans, $534,037,849

2. Non-specialty crops, $117,142,802

3. Corn, $17,087,026

4. Hogs, $9,992,021

5. Sorghum, $8,323,791

6. Wheat, $6,302,162

7. Dairy, $1,064,623

8. Cotton, $34,302

9. Grapes, $2,341