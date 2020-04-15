State senators urge reopening Affordable Care Act enrollment

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A dozen state senators have written members of Nebraska's congressional delegation asking them to work with the Trump administration to reopen the Affordable Care Act enrollment period now to help ensure that all Nebraskans have access to health insurance in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"Nebraskans need immediate help," they wrote.

"We are facing a record surge in unemployment," they noted, and reopening the marketplace "would make it easier for people who have recently lost jobs or who had already been uninsured to obtain health insurance.

"The Trump administration has established such special enrollment periods in the past, typically in the wake of natural disasters," they said.

Signing the letter, initiated by Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, were 10 Democratic members of the Legislature and two Republican members, Sens. John McCollister and Robert Hilkemann, both of Omaha.

Sens. Matt Hansen, Anna Wishart and Patty Pansing Brooks, all of Lincoln, signed the request along with Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island and Sens. Megan Hunt, Sara Howard, Steve Lathrop and Rick Kolowski, all of Omaha.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.