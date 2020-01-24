Smith says Trump has earned Nebraska's support

Pointing to increasing trade opportunities and "a pro-growth tax policy," Rep. Adrian Smith says President Donald Trump has been good for Nebraska and deserves to be reelected this year.

Smith, the 3rd District Republican congressman, voted against the articles of impeachment of the president approved by the House, arguing that Democrats "just want to get rid of him and reverse the will of the people" who elected Trump four years ago.

"Hillary (Clinton) won the popular vote" in 2016, he said, and "Democrats are mad."

"I wouldn't do everything the way the president has," Smith said during an interview in Lincoln, but Trump has done nothing that "rises to the level of an impeachable offense."

Smith's 3rd District encompasses all of western and central Nebraska, along with the northeastern and southeastern corners of the state. It has been solid Republican territory for more than half a century.

Trade prospects for Nebraska agriculture are beginning to increase now under Trump, the seven-term congressman said.

"Ag producers are very excited about the future," he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}