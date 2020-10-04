 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sen. Fischer, who attended White House ceremony last weekend, tests negative for COVID-19
View Comments
editor's pick

Sen. Fischer, who attended White House ceremony last weekend, tests negative for COVID-19

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Sen. Deb Fischer

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb.

Assumed office: Jan. 3, 2013

Next election: 2024

 U.S. SENATE PHOTOGRAPHIC STUDIO

WASHINGTON — Sen. Deb Fischer and her husband have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Nebraska Republican announced the good news via Twitter on Sunday and offered prayers for President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and everyone else affected by the virus.

Sen. Sasse tests negative for COVID-19, Sen. Fischer awaiting results after attending White House event

Sen. Ben Sasse also has tested negative for the virus. Both senators attended a White House ceremony just over a week ago for the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. A number of people at that event have since tested positive for the virus, including President Trump.

Sasse plans to work remotely from Nebraska for the next week or so despite his negative test.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Senate will not be back in session until Oct. 19 but has also made clear that Barrett’s confirmation will proceed.

Sasse, Fischer praise Judge Barrett after private meetings

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Going back to school: One teacher's decision in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 6 min to read

So far, 376 employees have asked for some kind of accommodations from LPS, including requests to work remotely, take leave or modify their work spaces with plexiglass barriers or additional PPE.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Which states depend on gun industry for jobs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News