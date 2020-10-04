Sen. Fischer, who attended White House ceremony last weekend, tests negative for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Sen. Deb Fischer and her husband have tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Nebraska Republican announced the good news via Twitter on Sunday and offered prayers for President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and everyone else affected by the virus.

Sen. Ben Sasse also has tested negative for the virus. Both senators attended a White House ceremony just over a week ago for the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. A number of people at that event have since tested positive for the virus, including President Trump.

Sasse plans to work remotely from Nebraska for the next week or so despite his negative test.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the Senate will not be back in session until Oct. 19 but has also made clear that Barrett’s confirmation will proceed.

