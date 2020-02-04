You are the owner of this article.
Sen. Deb Fischer tells why she'll vote for acquitting President Trump
Sen. Deb Fischer made a statement Tuesday on the articles of impeachment.

"After two weeks of trial arguments, I do not believe the House managers made a compelling case that President Donald J. Trump should be removed from office," Fischer said. "I will vote for the president’s acquittal and against both articles of impeachment.

"It’s time to bring this impeachment process to an end and refocus our attention on advancing bipartisan policies that will make life better for Nebraskans and all Americans."

