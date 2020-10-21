Sasse urges constitutional limit of nine Supreme Court judges

Sen. Ben Sasse joined a number of Republican colleagues Wednesday in urging support for a constitutional amendment to limit the size of the U.S. Supreme Court to the current number of nine justices.

Sasse has argued that potential Democratic efforts to increase the size of the court would be accompanied by action abolishing the Senate's filibuster rule and essentially result in "the suicide bombing of two branches of government."

"At a time when you have declining public trust, the conversation that is being had among Democratic activist circles right now is about nuking two of the three branches" of government, Sasse said.

"A simple majoritarian body that on 51-49, 49-51 swings every 24 months could try to remake more and more of American life," he said, and that would be "the opposite of the founders' vision for what the Senate was for" as a deliberative legislative body.

Sasse was joined at the news conference by Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Steve Daines of Montana, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Shelley Moore-Capito of Wyoming and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.