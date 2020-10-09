 Skip to main content
Sasse tests negative for COVID-19 again
Sasse tests negative for COVID-19 again

Sen. Ben Sasse has tested negative for COVID-19 for the second time since the White House Rose Garden event on Sept. 26 that turned into a super-spreader of the coronavirus.

Sasse will return to Washington on Monday after isolating at home in Fremont.

The senator has experienced no symptoms, according to a spokesman for the senator.

More than 200 people were gathered closely together at the event celebrating the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Among attendees subsequently testing positive were President Donald Trump, a couple of U.S. senators and other high-profile attendees.

Sasse wore a face mask at the event, as did Sen. Deb Fischer, who also has tested negative.

Milestones in Lincoln and Nebraska's coronavirus fight

See the top stories on coronavirus in Lincoln and Nebraska since the pandemic first affected the area in March.

