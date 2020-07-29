Sasse sharply criticizes Trump decision to withdraw troops

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Ben Sasse on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw nearly 12,000 U.S. troops from Germany, citing "the president's lack of strategic understanding of this issue" and describing his action as "weak."

The withdrawal will embolden both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Sasse said.

Trump's decision "increases our response time and hinders the important deterrent work our servicemen and women are doing," the Nebraska Republican said.

"Once more, now with feeling: U.S. troops aren't stationed around the world as traffic cops or welfare case workers — they're restraining the expansionary aims of the world's worst regimes, chiefly China and Russia," Sasse said.

"We should be leading our allies against China and Russia, not abandoning them."

Sasse is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The withdrawal will reduce U.S. troop presence in Germany from roughly 36,000 to about 24,000.

