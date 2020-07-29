You are the owner of this article.
Sasse sharply criticizes Trump decision to withdraw troops
Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing May 5 on Capitol Hill.

 ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Ben Sasse on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw nearly 12,000 U.S. troops from Germany, citing "the president's lack of strategic understanding of this issue" and describing his action as "weak."

The withdrawal will embolden both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Sasse said. 

Trump's decision "increases our response time and hinders the important deterrent work our servicemen and women are doing," the Nebraska Republican said.

"Once more, now with feeling: U.S. troops aren't stationed around the world as traffic cops or welfare case workers — they're restraining the expansionary aims of the world's worst regimes, chiefly China and Russia," Sasse said.

"We should be leading our allies against China and Russia, not abandoning them."

Sasse is a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee. 

The withdrawal will reduce U.S. troop presence in Germany from roughly 36,000 to about 24,000.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

