Sasse seeks reelection in odd Senate race

Love served as national campaign manager for Jesse Jackson's groundbreaking 1984 presidential bid and acted as an adviser for two big-city Black mayors, Andrew Young in Atlanta and Harold Washington in Chicago.

An adjunct professor in the Black Studies Department at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Love said he is realistic about his long-odds chances, but hopes his candidacy will spike voter turnout in Omaha and help other Democratic candidates.

That specifically could include Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who will be counting on a large Black vote as part of a Democratic turnout that could help him win the 2nd Congressional District presidential electoral vote just as Barack Obama did in 2008 with Biden as his vice presidential running mate.

Gene Siadek, 56, of Omaha is also on the ballot, running as the Libertarian Party candidate.

Sasse has positioned himself with committee assignments that have thrust him into the midst of Washington's most recent battles: Judiciary, where he has played an active role in gaining confirmation of a flood of new Republican judges; Intelligence, an ongoing hot spot; and Finance, which has jurisdiction over tax, trade and health care policy.