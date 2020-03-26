Sasse says increase in unemployment pay a 'perverse incentive'

The Senate on Wednesday passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package despite an attempt by a group of senators including Nebraska's Ben Sasse to limit the measure's unemployment pay increase.
The controversial amendment, introduced with Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Tim Scott (R-SC), Rick Scott (R-FL) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) "would fix the bill’s perverse incentive to increase unemployment," Sasse said prior to Wednesday's vote.
The amendment, which failed, would have ensured that laid-off workers didn't receive more money than they did while working. Sen. Bernie Sanders said he would block the bill unless the conservatives dropped their objections.
Sasse's statement on the amendment Wednesday night: “Everybody on both sides of the aisle tonight wants to help workers. This bill has lots and lots of good stuff in it. I intend to support it as well, but there are pieces of this bill that are broken and that we can fix tonight. And if we don't fix them tonight, it’s going to exacerbate our problems and we're going to be back here in a month and in two months trying to fix these problems.
"Here’s what’s wrong about the bill: As it’s currently drafted, is threatens to cripple the supply chain for many different categories of workers, some in health care, some in food prep and food delivery. This bill as currently drafted creates a perverse incentive for men and women who are sidelined to then not leave the sidelines and come back to work.
"So, we want to do something really simple. We want to simply fix what's broken here by saying that unemployment insurance benefits should be capped at 100% of the pay you had before you were employed … We should vote for workers, we should vote for recovery, and we should vote to beat this thing and come out stronger on the other side.”
Good ol' @SenSasse worries that unemployed people might get too much money.— Nebraska Democratic Party 💙 🌊 (@NebraskaDems) March 25, 2020
3 GOP Senators Are Stalling the Coronavirus Bailout Because They Think the Unemployment Benefits Are Too Generous
Atta boy, Ben ...https://t.co/tSDAjukxpk pic.twitter.com/PmQlb9GIZW
The relief package is set for House passage on Friday and President Donald Trump's immediate signature.
Sasse's statement on passage of the package: "This bill isn't great, and I've been fighting like crazy to make it better. It's got some really good stuff that's going to turbocharge vaccine development and help small businesses, and fortunately it doesn't include a bunch of the destructive nonsense that Speaker Pelosi tried to add."
Sen. Deb Fischer's statement on the relief package: "We are in a crisis. We must provide people with relief and get our economy on the road to recovery, and that is exactly what the bipartisan legislation we passed today does. It includes relief for individuals, families, businesses, and communities.
"For small businesses, it ensures that they can keep their employees working and don’t have to shut their doors for good. For health care providers and first responders, it includes substantial hospital funding as well as my bipartisan bill with Rep. (Don) Bacon to help produce a sufficient supply of respirator masks. For communities, it creates a new coronavirus relief fund with $150 billion for state and local governments to help them address this pandemic. And for agriculture, which provides one in four Nebraska jobs, it increases emergency response funding for producers impacted by COVID-19.
"We need to battle this virus, provide relief to our people through this stressful time, and get our economy stabilized.”
