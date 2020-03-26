Sasse says increase in unemployment pay a 'perverse incentive'

"So, we want to do something really simple. We want to simply fix what's broken here by saying that unemployment insurance benefits should be capped at 100% of the pay you had before you were employed … We should vote for workers, we should vote for recovery, and we should vote to beat this thing and come out stronger on the other side.”

The relief package is set for House passage on Friday and President Donald Trump's immediate signature.

Sasse's statement on passage of the package: "This bill isn't great, and I've been fighting like crazy to make it better. It's got some really good stuff that's going to turbocharge vaccine development and help small businesses, and fortunately it doesn't include a bunch of the destructive nonsense that Speaker Pelosi tried to add."

Sen. Deb Fischer's statement on the relief package: "We are in a crisis. We must provide people with relief and get our economy on the road to recovery, and that is exactly what the bipartisan legislation we passed today does. It includes relief for individuals, families, businesses, and communities.