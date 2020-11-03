 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sasse romps to re-election victory
View Comments
editor's pick topical
SENATE

Sasse romps to re-election victory

Election 2020 Senate Sasse

Sen. Ben Sasse attends to his son Breck on Election Day during a sign-waving event with Rep. Don Bacon in Omaha.

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse sailed to reelection to a second term Tuesday night, romping to victory in a bizarre contest in which the Democratic Party disowned its nominee and urged support for a designated write-in candidate.

Sasse's victory lands him a new six-year term in the Senate, where he has positioned himself on key committees dealing with the judiciary, intelligence and finance, the latter assignment placing him in the middle of upcoming tax, trade and health care policy debates.

Reached by telephone early Tuesday evening while he was bringing his 9-year-old son Breck home from hockey practice in Fremont, Sasse said he believes Nebraskans identify with the "independent, straight-shooting approach" he has attempted to represent.

Sasse, who recently created a national political stir when he was highly critical of President Donald Trump during a telephone town hall with constituents, declined to say Tuesday night who received his vote for president.

In 2016, he wrote in a Republican alternative to Trump.

As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sasse has played a leading role in driving speedy confirmation of a flood of White House nominees to the federal judiciary, including three U.S. Supreme Court justices.

Sasse, who resigned as president of Midland University in Fremont to seek a Senate seat in 2014, said during the town hall that the president had failed to effectively battle the coronavirus pandemic and had set the stage for "a Republican blood bath" in Senate elections.

Trump endorsed Sasse in his Republican primary contest with Matt Innis, a staunch supporter of the president, last May.

Janicek, an underfunded Omaha baker, was abandoned by his party after a sexually-charged text message that he sent to members of his campaign staff surfaced and he subsequently refused the party's demand that he withdraw from the race.

Democratic leadership designated Preston Love Jr., of Omaha, a veteran 78-year-old civil rights crusader and community activist with a national political profile, as their alternative write-in choice.

Live election updates: Tension builds as polls close at 8 p.m. in Nebraska
Sasse urges constitutional limit of nine Supreme Court judges
Student Vote 2020: Biden wins by large margin

Election results

+1 
Ben Sasse

Sasse

 Courtesy photo

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+5
Sasse seeks reelection in odd Senate race
Federal Government

Sasse seeks reelection in odd Senate race

  • Updated

The Nebraska Democratic Party does not support the winner of the party's May primary election, Chris Janicek of Omaha, and instead has drafted Preston Love Jr. of Omaha as its designated write-in candidate to oppose Republican Sen. Ben Sasse.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News