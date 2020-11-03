Sasse romps to re-election victory

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse sailed to reelection to a second term Tuesday night, romping to victory in a bizarre contest in which the Democratic Party disowned its nominee and urged support for a designated write-in candidate.

Sasse's victory lands him a new six-year term in the Senate, where he has positioned himself on key committees dealing with the judiciary, intelligence and finance, the latter assignment placing him in the middle of upcoming tax, trade and health care policy debates.

Reached by telephone early Tuesday evening while he was bringing his 9-year-old son Breck home from hockey practice in Fremont, Sasse said he believes Nebraskans identify with the "independent, straight-shooting approach" he has attempted to represent.

Sasse, who recently created a national political stir when he was highly critical of President Donald Trump during a telephone town hall with constituents, declined to say Tuesday night who received his vote for president.

In 2016, he wrote in a Republican alternative to Trump.

As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sasse has played a leading role in driving speedy confirmation of a flood of White House nominees to the federal judiciary, including three U.S. Supreme Court justices.