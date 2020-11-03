Sasse romps to re-election victory

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse sailed to reelection to a second term Tuesday night, romping to victory in a bizarre contest in which the Democratic Party disowned its nominee and urged support for a designated write-in candidate.
Sasse's victory lands him a new six-year term in the Senate, where he has positioned himself on key committees dealing with the judiciary, intelligence and finance, the latter assignment placing him in the middle of upcoming tax, trade and health care policy debates.
Reached by telephone early Tuesday evening while he was bringing his 9-year-old son Breck home from hockey practice in Fremont, Sasse said he believes Nebraskans identify with the "independent, straight-shooting approach" he has attempted to represent.
Sasse, who recently created a national political stir when he was highly critical of President Donald Trump during a telephone town hall with constituents, declined to say Tuesday night who received his vote for president.
In 2016, he wrote in a Republican alternative to Trump.
As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sasse has played a leading role in driving speedy confirmation of a flood of White House nominees to the federal judiciary, including three U.S. Supreme Court justices.
Sasse, who resigned as president of Midland University in Fremont to seek a Senate seat in 2014, said during the town hall that the president had failed to effectively battle the coronavirus pandemic and had set the stage for "a Republican blood bath" in Senate elections.
Trump endorsed Sasse in his Republican primary contest with Matt Innis, a staunch supporter of the president, last May.
Janicek, an underfunded Omaha baker, was abandoned by his party after a sexually-charged text message that he sent to members of his campaign staff surfaced and he subsequently refused the party's demand that he withdraw from the race.
Democratic leadership designated Preston Love Jr., of Omaha, a veteran 78-year-old civil rights crusader and community activist with a national political profile, as their alternative write-in choice.
Election results
Statewide contests
|Party
|Candidate
|Vote total
|President
|Joseph Biden, D
|308,150
|Jo Jorgensen, L
|14,648
|Donald Trump, R
|395,308
|U.S. Senate
|Chris Janicek, D
|178,943
|Ben Sasse, R
|422,610
|Gene Siadek, L
|40,901
|Gambling, Initiative 429
|For
|447,753
|Against
|237,878
|Gambling, Initiative 430
|For
|448,321
|Against
|240,163
|Gambling, Initiative 431
|For
|474,394
|Against
|210,193
|Payday lending
|For
|558,061
|Against
|105,827
|Remove slavery wording
|For
|470,163
|Against
|200,984
|Extend TIF 20 years
|For
|558,061
|Against
|105,827
Congressional races
|Race
|Candidates
|Vote totals
|District 1
|Kate Bolz
|100,723
|Jeff Fortenberry, R
|127,317
|Dennis Grace, L
|6,437
|District 2
|Donald Bacon, R
|136,556
|Kara Eastman, D
|132,073
|Tyler Schaeffer, L
|7,491
|District 3
|Mark Elworth Jr., D
|35,007
|Dustin Hobbs, L
|7,156
|Adrian Smith, R
|156,845
Legislature
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Janet Palmtag
|5,577
|Julie Slama
|11,899
|3
|Rick Holdcroft
|7,717
|Carol Blood
|7,991
|5
|Mike McDonnell
|5,459
|Gilbert Ayala
|2,847
|7
|Tony Vargas
|5,591
|Jorge Sotolongo
|1,494
|9
|John Cavanaugh
|7,087
|Marque Snow
|6,054
|11
|Fred Conley
|2,814
|Terrell McKinney
|4,676
|13
|Justin T. Wayne
|9,379
|15
|David Rogers
|4,787
|Lynne Walz
|7,436
|17
|Joni Albrecht
|2,746
|Sheryl Lindau
|1,242
|19
|Mike Flood
|6,535
|21
|Mike Hilgers
|9,895
|Brodey Weber
|8,132
|23
|Bruce Bostelman
|3,949
|Helen Raikes
|3,785
|25
|Suzanne Geist
|16,147
|Stephany Pleasant
|8,104
|27
|Brenda Bickford
|5,448
|Anna Wishart
|9,923
|29
|Eliot Bostar
|10,927
|Jacob Campbell
|9,622
|31
|Rich Pahls
|8,860
|Tim Royers
|8,211
|33
|Steve Halloran
|6,751
|35
|Raymond M. Aguilar
|6,570
|Dan Quick
|5,688
|37
|Mercadies Damratowski
|4,015
|John Lowe Sr.
|12,501
|39
|Allison Heimes
|10,111
|Lou Ann Linehan
|12,783
|41
|Tom Briese
|14,077
|43
|Tom Brewer
|8,715
|Tanya Storer
|5,845
|45
|Susan Hester
|6,917
|Rita Sanders
|7,734
|47
|Steve Erdman
|12,755
|49
|Jen Day
|11,050
|Andrew La Grone
|10,608
State Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|1
|Patsy Koch Johns
|90,917
|2
|Robert Anthony
|33,058
|Lisa Fricke
|61,881
|3
|Patti S. Gubbels
|27,740
|Mike Goos
|10,315
|4
|Jacquelyn Morrison
|43,907
|Adrian Petrescu
|14,799
SCC Board of Governors
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|At-large
|Timothy R. Cerveny
|67,705
|Neal Stenberg
|70,571
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board
|Subdistrict
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|4
|Gary R. Aldridge
|9,201
|LeRoy W. Sievers
|9,199
|10
|Ray A. Stevens Jr.
|6,528
|Bastienne Salners
|5,268
Public Service Commission
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|District 2
|Tim Davis, R
|43,442
|Crystal Rhoades, D
|78,201
NU Board of Regents
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Tim Clare
|92,526
|2
|Jack A. Stark
|85,785
County board; unofficial final results
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|2
|Eric Underwood, R
|10,250
|Christa Yoakum, D
|11,436
|4
|Roma Amundson
|25,599
Area ballot questions; unofficial final results
|Ballot question
|For
|Against
|Hickman pool bonds
|491
|815
|Hickman sales tax
|484
|808
|Hallam sales tax
|60
|71
