Sasse responds to Trump: 'America doesn't have kings'

Sen. Ben Sasse responded Tuesday to President Trump's criticism that he was "going rogue again" in what has developed into an ongoing public conversation on Twitter.

Trump had been sharply critical of Sasse, a fellow Republican, for his description of the president's recent executive orders as "constitutional slop," suggesting that the senator in fact may be a RINO, a so-called Republican in Name Only.

"Mr. President, I understand that you're mad," Sasse tweeted.

"I don't think Twitter is the best place to do this, but since you moved our conversation from private to public, here we are.

"I understand you've been frustrated I didn't join your re-election committee and that I ran a primary ad admitting to Nebraskans that we sometimes agree and sometimes disagree.

"You also know I never asked for your endorsement nor did I use it in the campaign."

Trump announced that he was endorsing Sasse prior to Nebraska's May primary election, effectively taking the air out of the campaign of GOP challenger Matt Innis, a Trump loyalist.