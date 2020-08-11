Sasse responds to Trump: 'America doesn't have kings'

Sen. Ben Sasse responded Tuesday to President Trump's criticism that he was "going rogue again" in what has developed into an ongoing public conversation on Twitter.
Trump had been sharply critical of Sasse, a fellow Republican, for his description of the president's recent executive orders as "constitutional slop," suggesting that the senator in fact may be a RINO, a so-called Republican in Name Only.
"Mr. President, I understand that you're mad," Sasse tweeted.
"I don't think Twitter is the best place to do this, but since you moved our conversation from private to public, here we are.
"I understand you've been frustrated I didn't join your re-election committee and that I ran a primary ad admitting to Nebraskans that we sometimes agree and sometimes disagree.
"You also know I never asked for your endorsement nor did I use it in the campaign."
Trump announced that he was endorsing Sasse prior to Nebraska's May primary election, effectively taking the air out of the campaign of GOP challenger Matt Innis, a Trump loyalist.
"You know from our many conversations, even in the last few weeks, that I care about you personally and have tried to help you repeatedly, even on issues where our prudential judgments differ widely," Sasse told the president.
"You also know that I've never asked you for anything personal," he wrote.
"No president -- whether named Obama or Trump or Biden or AOC -- has unilateral power to rewrite immigration law or to cut taxes or to raise taxes.
"This is because America doesn't have kings. Under our Constitution, we're supposed to have public servants."
Sasse told Trump he would be "happy to move the conversation back to a private channel if you're interested."
And he signed his lengthy Twitter message: "Sincerely yours, Gym Rat."
That's a description Trump first applied to Sasse when the senator went to Iowa in 2016 to urge Iowa Republicans not to support Trump in their presidential caucuses.
"@BenSasse looks more like a gym rat than a U.S. Senator. How the hell did he ever get elected?" Trump tweeted at the time.
