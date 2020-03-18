Sasse rejects Washington-centered bailout, wants to let governors decide spending

Sen. Ben Sasse on Wednesday rejected the stimulus plan to just "start shoveling money out of a helicopter" and instead wants governors to direct where more than half the money goes.

"Right now … the most important debate is whether or not Republicans or Democrats get to shovel the money first. This is a bad idea.

"We don’t need a policy where Washington, D.C., handpicks winners and loser. As long as Congress is debating spending, I’m going to be fighting to make sure that we give more than half of it to our governors to distribute."

