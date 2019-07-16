With Sen. Ben Sasse approaching an expected formal announcement that he will seek re-election in 2020, his potential campaign war chest has reached nearly $3 million and is rising.
"Ben and Melissa are very close to making their announcement," Tyler Grassmeyer, Sasse's 2014 campaign manager, said Tuesday.
"And he's in great shape -- a soaring approval rating among Nebraska Republicans, proven conservative record, statewide team that's already rolling and mega war chest close to $3 million.
"More to come real soon," Grassmeyer said. "Stay tuned."
Sasse has previously said that he and his wife, Melissa, would sit down this summer and make a reelection decision together.
Sasse was elected in 2014 after resigning as president of Midland University in Fremont to seek the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Johanns.
After a hotly contested Republican primary in which he defeated Omaha banker Sid Dinsdale and former State Treasurer Shane Osborn, winning 92 of 93 counties, Sasse swept past Democratic nominee David Domina in the general election.
Overall, Sasse already has more than $2.9 million raised by political committees controlled by the senator.
And the Sasse reelection effort appears well ahead of reaching its goal of amassing $6 million for a 2020 campaign.
Sasse has compiled a conservative voting record during his five years in the Senate and holds coveted seats on the Judiciary Committee, which has been processing a flood of judicial nominations made by President Donald Trump, and the Select Committee on Intelligence.
Since his election, he has authored two books about contemporary America.