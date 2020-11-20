 Skip to main content
Sasse pans Giuliani's efforts to overturn presidential results
Senate Nebraska Debate, 9.4

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during a televised debate at NET in Lincoln on Sept. 4.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Sen. Ben Sasse has drawn a distinction between "wild press conferences" mounted by President Donald Trump's campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the absence of actual allegations of fraud in court filings that could overturn the presidential election results.

"When Trump campaign lawyers have stood before courts under oath, they have repeatedly refused to actually allege grand fraud," Sasse said, "because there are legal consequences for lying to judges."

"Wild press conferences erode public trust," the Nebraska Republican senator said.

"So, no, obviously, Rudy and his buddies should not pressure electors to ignore their certification obligations under the statute. We are a nation of laws, not tweets."

Sasse once again was a rare Republican senator who has spoken up in opposition to the president's refusal to accept Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's victory in November's election, joining Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah who said Trump's actions are an attempt to "subvert the will of the people."

"It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president," said Romney, the sole Republican senator who voted to remove Trump from office during his Senate impeachment trial.

Sasse acknowledged Biden's victory in this month's presidential election. He issued a statement congratulating Biden on the day after election results declared him the winner. 

