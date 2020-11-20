Sasse pans Giuliani's efforts to overturn presidential results

Sen. Ben Sasse has drawn a distinction between "wild press conferences" mounted by President Donald Trump's campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the absence of actual allegations of fraud in court filings that could overturn the presidential election results.
"When Trump campaign lawyers have stood before courts under oath, they have repeatedly refused to actually allege grand fraud," Sasse said, "because there are legal consequences for lying to judges."
"Wild press conferences erode public trust," the Nebraska Republican senator said.
"So, no, obviously, Rudy and his buddies should not pressure electors to ignore their certification obligations under the statute. We are a nation of laws, not tweets."
Sasse once again was a rare Republican senator who has spoken up in opposition to the president's refusal to accept Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's victory in November's election, joining Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah who said Trump's actions are an attempt to "subvert the will of the people."
"It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president," said Romney, the sole Republican senator who voted to remove Trump from office during his Senate impeachment trial.
Sasse acknowledged Biden's victory in this month's presidential election. He issued a statement congratulating Biden on the day after election results declared him the winner.
Nebraska election results
Statewide contests
|Party
|Candidate
|Vote total
|President
|Joseph Biden, D
|359,757
|Jo Jorgensen, L
|19,292
|Donald Trump, R
|536,229
|U.S. Senate
|Chris Janicek, D
|216,887
|Ben Sasse, R
|562,224
|Gene Siadek, L
|52,878
|Gambling, Initiative 429
|For
|566,886
|Against
|305,883
|Gambling, Initiative 430
|For
|569,201
|Against
|307,728
|Gambling, Initiative 431
|For
|598,546
|Against
|273,243
|Payday lending
|For
|698,704
|Against
|144,346
|Remove slavery wording
|For
|581,058
|Against
|271,443
|Extend TIF 20 years
|For
|500,903
|Against
|319,675
Congressional races
|Race
|Candidates
|Vote totals
|District 1
|Kate Bolz
|116,120
|Jeff Fortenberry, R
|179,557
|Dennis Grace, L
|8,452
|District 2
|Donald Bacon, R
|162,087
|Kara Eastman, D
|146,992
|Tyler Schaeffer, L
|9,423
|District 3
|Mark Elworth Jr., D
|49,771
|Dustin Hobbs, L
|10,723
|Adrian Smith, R
|222,363
Legislature
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Janet Palmtag
|5,577
|Julie Slama
|11,899
|3
|Rick Holdcroft
|8,582
|Carol Blood
|8,779
|5
|Mike McDonnell
|6,559
|Gilbert Ayala
|3,777
|7
|Tony Vargas
|6,819
|Jorge Sotolongo
|1,919
|9
|John Cavanaugh
|8,003
|Marque Snow
|6,690
|11
|Fred Conley
|3,330
|Terrell McKinney
|5,820
|13
|Justin T. Wayne
|11,010
|15
|David Rogers
|6,210
|Lynne Walz
|9,157
|17
|Joni Albrecht
|7,343
|Sheryl Lindau
|3,576
|19
|Mike Flood
|15,200
|21
|Mike Hilgers
|9,895
|Brodey Weber
|8,132
|23
|Bruce Bostelman
|11,287
|Helen Raikes
|6,868
|25
|Suzanne Geist
|16,147
|Stephany Pleasant
|8,104
|27
|Brenda Bickford
|5,448
|Anna Wishart
|9,923
|29
|Eliot Bostar
|10,927
|Jacob Campbell
|9,622
|31
|Rich Pahls
|10,197
|Tim Royers
|9,093
|33
|Steve Halloran
|12,756
|35
|Raymond M. Aguilar
|6,570
|Dan Quick
|5,688
|37
|Mercadies Damratowski
|4,098
|John Lowe Sr.
|12,774
|39
|Allison Heimes
|11,457
|Lou Ann Linehan
|14,554
|41
|Tom Briese
|15,804
|43
|Tom Brewer
|10,628
|Tanya Storer
|7,691
|45
|Susan Hester
|7,671
|Rita Sanders
|8,835
|47
|Steve Erdman
|14,901
|49
|Jen Day
|12,125
|Andrew La Grone
|11,873
State Board of Education
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|1
|Patsy Koch Johns
|90,917
|2
|Robert Anthony
|37,612
|Lisa Fricke
|68,950
|3
|Patti S. Gubbels
|51,079
|Mike Goos
|24,082
|4
|Jacquelyn Morrison
|50,569
|Adrian Petrescu
|17,653
SCC Board of Governors
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|At-large
|Timothy R. Cerveny
|81,405
|Neal Stenberg
|82,575
|1
|Chuck Byers
|17,329
|Jeanne H. Stec
|15,268
|2
|Kathy Boellstorff
|20,349
|Chad Aldrich
|15,415
|3
|Edward C. Price
|32,588
|4
|Kristin E. Yates
|25,167
|5
|Arlyn Uhrmacher
|41,327
Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board
|Subdistrict
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Don Jacobson
|11,941
|2
|Ron Nolte
|12,778
|3
|Mike DeKalb
|6,243
|Kenneth Vogel
|6,177
|4
|Gary R. Aldridge
|9,201
|LeRoy W. Sievers
|9,199
|5
|John Yoakum
|4,402
|Greg Osborn
|2,618
|6
|Anthony Schutz
|10,257
|7
|Chelsea Johnson
|8,933
|8
|Christine Lamberty
|7,807
|Christy Eichorn
|4,505
|9
|Milt Schmidt
|4,712
|Lisa Lewis
|7,518
|10
|Ray A. Stevens Jr.
|6,528
|Bastienne Salners
|5,268
Public Service Commission
|Race
|Candidate
|Vote total
|District 2
|Tim Davis, R
|53,466
|Crystal Rhoades, D
|88,891
NU Board of Regents
|District
|Candidate
|Vote totals
|1
|Tim Clare
|92,526
|2
|Jack A. Stark
|96,770
County board; unofficial final results
|District
|Candidate
|Vote total
|2
|Eric Underwood, R
|10,250
|Christa Yoakum, D
|11,436
|4
|Roma Amundson
|25,599
Area ballot questions; unofficial final results
|Ballot question
|For
|Against
|Hickman pool bonds
|491
|815
|Hickman sales tax
|484
|808
|Hallam sales tax
|60
|71
