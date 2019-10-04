Sen. Ben Sasse again made national news for statements Thursday night about President Trump's suggestion that the Chinese government investigate Joe Biden and his son.
"Hold up: Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth. If the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing, that’s a matter for American courts, not communist tyrants running torture camps," Sasse said in a statement to the Omaha World-Herald.
The Hill picked up the story. "Sasse's Senate GOP colleagues have largely been silent about Trump's rhetoric as they've been scattered across the country as part of a two-week recess."
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Sasse also criticized the House impeachment inquiry and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's handling of it, calling it a "partisan clown show in the House."