Sen. Ben Sasse

Sen. Ben Sasse speaks at the Federal Legislative Summit on Aug. 8 at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Sen. Ben Sasse again made national news for statements Thursday night about President Trump's suggestion that the Chinese government investigate Joe Biden and his son.

"Hold up: Americans don’t look to Chinese commies for the truth. If the Biden kid broke laws by selling his name to Beijing, that’s a matter for American courts, not communist tyrants running torture camps," Sasse said in a statement to the Omaha World-Herald.
The Hill picked up the story. "Sasse's Senate GOP colleagues have largely been silent about Trump's rhetoric as they've been scattered across the country as part of a two-week recess."

Sasse also criticized the House impeachment inquiry and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's handling of it, calling it a "partisan clown show in the House."
 
