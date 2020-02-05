Sasse on impeachment: Let the voters render their verdict on Election Day

Sen. Ben Sasse said Wednesday that he believed the best course for the Senate to follow in completing the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump was to "get out of the way and allow the American people to render their verdict on Election Day."

And so, as expected, Sasse joined fellow Republican Sen. Deb Fischer in voting to acquit the president of impeachment charges submitted by the House, leaving Trump in office positioned to seek reelection to a second four-year term this November.

All three Nebraska Republican House members voted last December against the impeachment charges that were submitted to the Senate.

In an open letter to Nebraskans, Sasse said he agreed with "some of the president's lawyers (who) have admitted that the way the administration conducted policy-making toward Ukraine was wrong."

"It's clear that the president had mixed motives in his decision to temporarily withhold military aid from Ukraine," Sasse said. "The line between personal and public was not firmly safeguarded."

But a question that senators needed to weigh in making their decision, he said, was what would be in the best interest of "the long-term civic health of the country."