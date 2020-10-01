Sasse meets with Judge Barrett, describes her as 'brilliant jurist'

Sen. Ben Sasse said Thursday that "the left's apocalyptic rhetoric will seem extra nutty" once Americans have heard U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett speak at her Senate confirmation hearing.

Sasse, who is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, met with Circuit Court Judge Barrett in advance of hearings before that committee that will begin on Oct. 12.

"Judge Barrett is a brilliant jurist and an unsurpassed nominee," Sasse said.

"Political hacks have worked hard to attack her faith in an effort to belittle her accomplishments, but that strategy isn't just despicable — it's dumb."

Barrett is a Catholic.

President Donald Trump nominated her to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Sept. 18, opening a seat on the court near the end of a contentious presidential election year.

Both Sasse and fellow Republican Sen. Deb Fischer are expected to vote to confirm the nomination.

