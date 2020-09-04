Sasse-Janicek debate focuses on health care, trade, China

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse and his embattled Democratic challenger, Chris Janicek of Omaha, went head-to-head Friday night in a televised debate that focused primarily on issues such as health care, trade and the prospect of long-term U.S. competition with China.

Only at the beginning and the end of the hour-long debate on NET did Janicek aggressively target Sasse with attacks charging him with alleged failure to address health care reform.

Sasse pointed to the need for a number of major policy changes, including entitlement reform that addresses "completely unsustainable" future spending commitments.

And he called for new trade and foreign policy commitments that include a "revamped and more robust" Trans-Pacific trade agreement and leadership of "an alliance that looks like NATO-plus in the Pacific."

"The Chinese Communist Party is issue 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5" leading into the future, Sasse said.

"We are not on a path to winning in the long term with the Chinese Communist Party," he said. "The future of the world is going to be U.S.-led or Communist Party of China-led."