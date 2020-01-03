Sasse: Iranian terrorist dead because he was 'evil bastard'

Sen. Ben Sasse said the Iranian general and terrorist killed by the United States early Friday "is dead because he was an evil bastard who murdered Americans."

"The president made the brave and right call, and Americans should be proud of our service members who got the job done," said Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on the targeted killing of Iranian General and terrorist Qassem Soleimani.

"Tehran is on edge - the mullahs have already slaughtered at least a thousand innocent Iranians - and before they lash out further they should know that the U.S. military can bring any and all of these IRGC butchers to their knees."

Rep. Don Bacon said in a tweet: "General Soleimani commanded the Iranian Quds Force, killed 600+ US service members in Iraq & led a countless number of terrorist acts around the world. Iran is #1 exporter in terror & Soleimani was in charge. If true, his demise was many years in coming."