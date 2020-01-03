Sasse: Iranian terrorist dead because he was 'evil bastard'

Sen. Ben Sasse said the Iranian general and terrorist killed by the United States early Friday "is dead because he was an evil bastard who murdered Americans."
"The president made the brave and right call, and Americans should be proud of our service members who got the job done," said Sasse, a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on the targeted killing of Iranian General and terrorist Qassem Soleimani.
You have free articles remaining.
"Tehran is on edge - the mullahs have already slaughtered at least a thousand innocent Iranians - and before they lash out further they should know that the U.S. military can bring any and all of these IRGC butchers to their knees."
Rep. Don Bacon said in a tweet: "General Soleimani commanded the Iranian Quds Force, killed 600+ US service members in Iraq & led a countless number of terrorist acts around the world. Iran is #1 exporter in terror & Soleimani was in charge. If true, his demise was many years in coming."
Bacon opponent Kara Eastman said: "The issue is not that Suleimani was an enemy of the United States. We all know that. But the president just assassinated one of the most powerful Iranians without congressional approval. This is another foreign policy failure."
Another Bacon election opponent, Democrat Ann Ashford: "Since we pulled out of the Iran Nuclear Agreement, (which was far from a perfect agreement), we apparently are acting unilaterally. We don't know who our allies in this matter. … We must never fail to challenge any administration when it comes to the security of the US and the world.