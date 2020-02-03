Sasse invites widow of flood victim to State of the Union

The wife of a man who died rescuing a driver stranded in the floodwaters near Columbus will be the guest of Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse at the State of the Union on Tuesday.
Rachel Wilke is the wife of James Wilke, who died in March during Nebraska's historic flooding.
“Rachel and her husband, James, are Nebraska strong. This family shows Americans what it means to love your neighbor," Sasse said in a press release.
You have free articles remaining.
"James was selfless, hardworking, and our whole state stands behind Rachel and all of the other flood victims as we continue the long process of recovery. Nebraskans have a lot of grit and integrity - that's why we can count on each other when we need it most,” he said.