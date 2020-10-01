 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sasse, Fischer praise Judge Barrett after private meetings
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Sasse, Fischer praise Judge Barrett after private meetings

{{featured_button_text}}

Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer met separately with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday and both said she is an extraordinary nominee to sit on the high court.

Sasse said "the left's apocalyptic rhetoric will seem extra nutty" once Americans have heard Barrett, a U.S. Circuit Court judge, speak at her Senate confirmation hearing.

Sasse is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will begin its hearings on Oct. 12.

"Judge Barrett is a brilliant jurist and an unsurpassed nominee," Sasse said.

"Political hacks have worked hard to attack her faith in an effort to belittle her accomplishments, but that strategy isn't just despicable — it's dumb."

Barrett is Catholic.

Later, Fischer described Barrett as "an extraordinary individual and a distinguished jurist."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"At our meeting today, she said her judicial philosophy is to stick to the text of the Constitution," Fischer said. "She follows the law where it leads no matter where it lands.

"It is inspiring to have such a strong and accomplished woman before the Senate," Fischer said.  

Fischer wants to proceed; Sasse urges Trump to nominate Catholic judge to Supreme Court

President Donald Trump nominated her to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18, opening a seat on the court near the end of a contentious presidential election year.

Both Sasse and Fischer are expected to vote to confirm the nomination. 

Don Walton: Doris Kearns Goodwin says demonstrators will need to connect inside
Don Walton: Judgeship tests whether there is honor in DC
Ricketts shares Trump's concerns about validity of election results

The 2020 Journal Star general election Voter's Guide

Your guide to Lincoln-area and statewide races and ballot questions that will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. Click on a race name to see the candidates and learn about their views on the issues.

U.S. Senate
Elections
AP

U.S. Senate

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is seeking reelection to a second six-year term and will face Democratic nominee Chris Janicek of Omaha on the ballot.

+2
U.S. House of Representatives
Elections
AP

U.S. House of Representatives

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Nebraska holds three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Eastern Nebraska's 1st District includes Lincoln; the 2nd District includes O…

+3
Nebraska Legislature
AP

Nebraska Legislature

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

Forty-nine women and men serve in Nebraska's unique, one-house Legislature.

+2
Lancaster County Board

Lancaster County Board

  • Riley Johnson
  • Updated

Only one of the two seats on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners up for election this year features a contested race.

+2
University of Nebraska Board of Regents

University of Nebraska Board of Regents

  • Chris Dunker
  • Updated

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents consists of eight members elected to serve six-year terms representing districts across the state.

+2
Nebraska State Board of Education

Nebraska State Board of Education

  • Lincoln Journal Star
  • Updated

The State Board of Education sets state education policy and regulations, and oversees the Nebraska Department of Education.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Which states depend on gun industry for jobs?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News