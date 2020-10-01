Sasse, Fischer praise Judge Barrett after private meetings

Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer met separately with U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday and both said she is an extraordinary nominee to sit on the high court.

Sasse said "the left's apocalyptic rhetoric will seem extra nutty" once Americans have heard Barrett, a U.S. Circuit Court judge, speak at her Senate confirmation hearing.

Sasse is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will begin its hearings on Oct. 12.

"Judge Barrett is a brilliant jurist and an unsurpassed nominee," Sasse said.

"Political hacks have worked hard to attack her faith in an effort to belittle her accomplishments, but that strategy isn't just despicable — it's dumb."

Barrett is Catholic.

Later, Fischer described Barrett as "an extraordinary individual and a distinguished jurist."

"At our meeting today, she said her judicial philosophy is to stick to the text of the Constitution," Fischer said. "She follows the law where it leads no matter where it lands.

"It is inspiring to have such a strong and accomplished woman before the Senate," Fischer said.