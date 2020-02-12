You are the owner of this article.
Sasse: 'Communism is the perfect incubator for the coronavirus'
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse has lit up social media with recent posts on the coronavirus and his attempt to revive the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act.

"Communism is the perfect incubator for the coronavirus," Sasse said Wednesday morning. "China’s predatory system preys on its own people. Trials become tragedies, crises become catastrophes, and the bosses in Beijing exploit their own failures as cover for new and worse abuses."

On Tuesday, Sasse again spoke in the Senate about the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

"In our hearts, each of us knows that every member of our human family ought to be protected, that every baby is born with dignity," Sasse said. "For two centuries, Americans have worked relentlessly to extend basic human rights to more and more of our fellow citizens … It’s time to protect these newborn and vulnerable babies."

