Sasse: 'Communism is the perfect incubator for the coronavirus'

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse has lit up social media with recent posts on the coronavirus and his attempt to revive the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act.

"Communism is the perfect incubator for the coronavirus," Sasse said Wednesday morning. "China’s predatory system preys on its own people. Trials become tragedies, crises become catastrophes, and the bosses in Beijing exploit their own failures as cover for new and worse abuses."

On Tuesday, Sasse again spoke in the Senate about the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

"In our hearts, each of us knows that every member of our human family ought to be protected, that every baby is born with dignity," Sasse said. "For two centuries, Americans have worked relentlessly to extend basic human rights to more and more of our fellow citizens … It’s time to protect these newborn and vulnerable babies."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sasse, Fischer vote against terminating Trump's national emergency on border Sen. Ben Sasse said he voted against the resolution but would like to see the National Emerg…

Ben Sasse rails on Senate floor about 'infanticide' U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse has generated a lot of buzz with his statements about Virginia Gov. Ralp…

Video: Sen. Ben Sasse rips Supreme Court confirmation process Rhetoric claiming Brett Kavanaugh “hates women, hates children” is indicative of an overly political Supreme Court nomination process, Sen. Ben Sasse said Tuesday in his opening statement at Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.