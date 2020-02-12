Sasse: 'Communism is the perfect incubator for the coronavirus'

U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse has lit up social media with recent posts on the coronavirus and his attempt to revive the Born-Alive Survivors Protection Act.
"Communism is the perfect incubator for the coronavirus," Sasse said Wednesday morning. "China’s predatory system preys on its own people. Trials become tragedies, crises become catastrophes, and the bosses in Beijing exploit their own failures as cover for new and worse abuses."
On Tuesday, Sasse again spoke in the Senate about the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
"In our hearts, each of us knows that every member of our human family ought to be protected, that every baby is born with dignity," Sasse said. "For two centuries, Americans have worked relentlessly to extend basic human rights to more and more of our fellow citizens … It’s time to protect these newborn and vulnerable babies."
Rhetoric claiming Brett Kavanaugh “hates women, hates children” is indicative of an overly political Supreme Court nomination process, Sen. Ben Sasse said Tuesday in his opening statement at Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing.
Ben Sasse 1
Things Every American Should Know Before the Trump-Putin Helsinki meeting:— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 16, 2018
1. Exactly who is Vladmir Putin, the Russian leader our president is about to meet with in Helsinki? And what does he want?
It’s a complicated question. But here’s what we do know…
Ben Sasse 2
2. Putin is a murderer. He has ordered the assassinations of political adversaries and used outlawed chemical weapons to do it. He oversees Russian military units that shot down Malaysian flight 17 and murdered almost 300 civilians.— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 16, 2018
Ben Sasse 3
3. Putin is a crook and a liar. He has broken almost every agreement he has signed with the United States, including on Syria and Ukraine. He has become one of the world's richest men through embezzlement and stealing from his own people.— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 16, 2018
Ben Sasse 4
4. Putin is an enemy of America. He sees us as his main enemy and is engaged in ongoing attacks on our nation through information warfare and hacking our infrastructure. It’s not just that he messed with our election in 2016; he attacks us regularly, and will again in 2018.— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 16, 2018
Ben Sasse 5
5. Remember, Putin ordered the influence operations that have been exposed in the most recent indictments, did not hesitate to invade Ukraine and Georgia, organized a coup in Montenegro, funded xenophobic political parties across Europe, and crippled Estonia with cyberattacks.— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 16, 2018
Ben Sasse 6
6. No matter how much Putin flatters the President, he is a KGB thug who jails political opponents, encourages/orders the murder of Russian dissidents and defectors at home and abroad, and who directs a military that bombs women, children, and the injured in hospitals in Syria.— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 16, 2018
Ben Sasse 7
7. I don't think President Trump should be dignifying Putin with this meeting. When Reagan met with Gorbachev, he did so from a position of strength & moral clarity about the evil empire that the Soviet Union was, and w/ a clear purpose to end the Soviet Union's threat to the US.— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 16, 2018
Ben Sasse 8
8 (of 8).— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 16, 2018
President Trump should have only one message for Putin tomorrow: Quit messing with America.
More Sasse
A better thing, Mr. President, would be to declare: "Russia is the enemy of America and our allies, and we will expose and respond to their continued cyber-attacks against our nation." https://t.co/qNvgGRA58T— Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) July 16, 2018
Political reporter Jeff Zeleny
The first GOP statement in my in box from @BenSasse pic.twitter.com/1hhkOu5mqz— Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) July 16, 2018
CNN Politics
GOP Sen. Ben Sasse: President Trump should declare Russia an "enemy of America" https://t.co/f12BP5nJcO pic.twitter.com/PwIt8ZRKqJ— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 16, 2018
ABC News Politics
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse calls Vladimir Putin a "murderer" and says Pres. Trump shouldn't meet with Russian president https://t.co/QgwDAh5w7S pic.twitter.com/aXnpxw0BU5— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 16, 2018
UNL Professor Ari Kohen
If only there was something Ben Sasse could do; his tweets really hit the mark.— Ari Kohen, First of His Name (@kohenari) July 16, 2018
Alas, he must just be a private citizen with absolutely no power to impact our federal government in any way whatsoever. https://t.co/Ob3YIM94kk
NBC News' Benjy Sarlin
Putin summit is a good barometer for where things stand internally in GOP. Early in his presidency, Trump faced serious pushback when he signaled rapprochment -- they passed sanctions w/ veto-proof majorities. Not seeing similar alarm bells now beyond Ben Sasse being Mad Online.— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) July 16, 2018
Nebraska Democratic leader Vince Powers
The Vanishing Adult Ben Sasse thinks tweeting out mild criticism of Trump is a substitute for actually doing his to protect the USA from Russia. All Sasse has to do is stop voting as Trump directs him to vote @roseannmoring @MortonOWH— Vince Powers (@vince_powers) July 16, 2018
Don Walton
Ben Sasse tweets message to President Trump suggesting the president declare that "Russia is the enemy of America and our allies" and that we will respond to their cyber-attacks— Don Walton (@LJSdon) July 16, 2018
The Hill
GOP senator: "Putin is a murderer," Trump shouldn't dignify him with a summit https://t.co/NwPNOV1ZH4 pic.twitter.com/k7am5V86XD— The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2018
Stars and Stripes
Lawmakers call President Trump's performance 'bizarre,' 'shameful' https://t.co/KxbapmZbBH— Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) July 16, 2018
The Week
