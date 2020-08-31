 Skip to main content
Sasse: China wants Biden; Russia wants Trump
Sasse: China wants Biden; Russia wants Trump

Senators Speech Criticism

Sen. Ben Sasse speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing May 5 on Capitol Hill.

 ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

"China wants Biden to win, Russia wants Trump to win," Sen. Ben Sasse said Monday.

"And both our enemies want Americans to turn on each other in this stupid, hyper-politicized moment," he said.

"Politicians -- Republicans and Democrats -- shouldn't use intelligence briefings and products to score political points and make news," Sasse said. 

"The stakes are so much bigger than the current bickering."

Sasse responds to Trump: 'America doesn't have kings'

That was Sasse's brief and blunt assessment in responding to an inquiry about his reaction to the intelligence community's decision to end in-person intelligence briefings for members of Congress about security threats to the 2020 presidential election.

Written assessment updates will still be provided. 

Sasse is a Republican member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Trump slams Sasse following senator's criticism of executive orders as 'unconstitutional slop'

Representatives of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence informed both the Senate and House Intelligence Committees about the briefing policy change over the weekend.

John Ratcliffe, chief of the intelligence office, said the move is an attempt to "ensure clarity and consistency" and to crack down on leaks.

Critics have said the change will interfere with the ability to question and test intelligence assessments in advance of the November presidential election. 

Ratcliffe, a former Texas congressman, was appointed by President Donald Trump in May. 

The preferences of China and Russia have previously been summarized by National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina. 

