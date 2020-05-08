You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sasse challenged by former GOP county chairman Matt Innis
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story
ELECTION 2020: SENATE

Sasse challenged by former GOP county chairman Matt Innis

{{featured_button_text}}

Sen. Ben Sasse faces a Republican primary challenge from former Lancaster County GOP Chairman Matt Innis of Crete, who has based his campaign largely on his contention that Sasse has not been sufficiently supportive of President Donald Trump or Nebraska agriculture.

Sasse, however, comes to the contest armed with the endorsement of Trump, and the senator points to his efforts to expand trade that benefits Nebraska agriculture as a member of the Senate Finance Committee while he's also fighting for regulatory relief for farmers.

Ben Sasse

Sasse

Sasse has compiled a conservative voting record in Washington and has been a leader in obtaining Senate confirmation of a parade of new conservative judges, helping rush the process forward as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Innis has hammered Sasse for leaving the Senate Agriculture Committee to accept "more glamorous" committee assignments, which now includes the Senate Intelligence Committee along with Judiciary and Finance, which oversees trade policy.

If he's elected, Innis said, he'd be proud to serve on the Ag Committee.

Matt Innis

Matt Innis

While Sasse and Innis fight for the GOP nomination with Sasse heavily armed with the advantages of incumbency, name recognition and a substantial campaign war chest, seven little-known Democrats are seeking their party's nomination.

An effort to recruit a bigger Democratic name to enter the Senate race fell short.

Election coverage: Property taxes at the forefront of District 1 legislative race

Democrats have been unable to successfully compete statewide since Sen. Ben Nelson won reelection to a second term in 2006, and most GOP victories in Senate and governor contests since then have come in the form of landslides.

Sasse, who resigned as president of Midland University in Fremont to seek the Senate seat in 2014, sailed through a hotly contested GOP primary election six years ago and subsequently was elected with 64% of the vote.

In identifying his priorities, Sasse puts his pro-life record and beliefs at the head of the list.

"As my family criss-crossed Nebraska in a rickety RV (in 2014), we learned Nebraskans wanted a conservative outsider who could admit that Washington wasn't the center of life," Sasse says. 

"I still believe that," he says.

When Trump suddenly endorsed Sasse last September with a tweet declaring that "Ben has my complete and total endorsement," attacks within the GOP suggesting that Sasse has not been sufficiently supportive of the president lost momentum.

Election coverage: Three candidates step up for District 21 legislative race

But Innis argues that "I'm the only Senate candidate supporting President Trump for reelection" since Sasse didn't sign on to an earlier endorsement declaration signed by leading Nebraska Republicans.

"President Trump's economy performed well with historic low unemployment" before the coronavirus struck, Innis said.  

"I agree with his sentiment of wanting to open up commerce as soon as reasonably possible for the economic health of the country," he said.

Innis, owner of an electrical wiring and cabling business, served two terms as Lancaster County Republican chairman. 

The Democratic field includes seven candidates from Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk and Fremont, most of whom are promoting progressive agendas that address health care reform, renewable energy and climate change. 

Ricketts acknowledges pressure to ease coronavirus restrictions

Immigration reform is also a leading issue.

The field includes Dennis Frank Macek of Lincoln, Chris Janicek of Omaha, Larry Marvin of Fremont, Angie Philips of Omaha, Alisha Shelton of Omaha, Daniel Wik of Norfolk and Andy Stock of Lincoln.

The challenge for the eventual Democratic nominee will be substantial in terms of campaign funding, name recognition and the increasing voter attachment to party and partisanship that has made it far more difficult for a Democrat to win a statewide race in Nebraska.

The statewide Republican voter registration advantage has grown to more than 220,000 and Republicans now hold registration majorities in 90 of the 93 counties, all but Dakota, Douglas and Thurston.  

Gene Siadek of Omaha is seeking the Libertarian Party's Senate nomination at the May 12 primary election. 

Q&A with Senate candidates from the Journal Star Voter's Guide:

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News