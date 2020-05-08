Sasse challenged by former GOP county chairman Matt Innis

An effort to recruit a bigger Democratic name to enter the Senate race fell short.

Democrats have been unable to successfully compete statewide since Sen. Ben Nelson won reelection to a second term in 2006, and most GOP victories in Senate and governor contests since then have come in the form of landslides.

Sasse, who resigned as president of Midland University in Fremont to seek the Senate seat in 2014, sailed through a hotly contested GOP primary election six years ago and subsequently was elected with 64% of the vote.

In identifying his priorities, Sasse puts his pro-life record and beliefs at the head of the list.

"As my family criss-crossed Nebraska in a rickety RV (in 2014), we learned Nebraskans wanted a conservative outsider who could admit that Washington wasn't the center of life," Sasse says.

"I still believe that," he says.

When Trump suddenly endorsed Sasse last September with a tweet declaring that "Ben has my complete and total endorsement," attacks within the GOP suggesting that Sasse has not been sufficiently supportive of the president lost momentum.