Sasse challenged by former GOP county chairman Matt Innis

Sen. Ben Sasse faces a Republican primary challenge from former Lancaster County GOP Chairman Matt Innis of Crete, who has based his campaign largely on his contention that Sasse has not been sufficiently supportive of President Donald Trump or Nebraska agriculture.
Sasse, however, comes to the contest armed with the endorsement of Trump, and the senator points to his efforts to expand trade that benefits Nebraska agriculture as a member of the Senate Finance Committee while he's also fighting for regulatory relief for farmers.
Sasse has compiled a conservative voting record in Washington and has been a leader in obtaining Senate confirmation of a parade of new conservative judges, helping rush the process forward as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Innis has hammered Sasse for leaving the Senate Agriculture Committee to accept "more glamorous" committee assignments, which now includes the Senate Intelligence Committee along with Judiciary and Finance, which oversees trade policy.
If he's elected, Innis said, he'd be proud to serve on the Ag Committee.
While Sasse and Innis fight for the GOP nomination with Sasse heavily armed with the advantages of incumbency, name recognition and a substantial campaign war chest, seven little-known Democrats are seeking their party's nomination.
An effort to recruit a bigger Democratic name to enter the Senate race fell short.
Democrats have been unable to successfully compete statewide since Sen. Ben Nelson won reelection to a second term in 2006, and most GOP victories in Senate and governor contests since then have come in the form of landslides.
Sasse, who resigned as president of Midland University in Fremont to seek the Senate seat in 2014, sailed through a hotly contested GOP primary election six years ago and subsequently was elected with 64% of the vote.
In identifying his priorities, Sasse puts his pro-life record and beliefs at the head of the list.
"As my family criss-crossed Nebraska in a rickety RV (in 2014), we learned Nebraskans wanted a conservative outsider who could admit that Washington wasn't the center of life," Sasse says.
"I still believe that," he says.
When Trump suddenly endorsed Sasse last September with a tweet declaring that "Ben has my complete and total endorsement," attacks within the GOP suggesting that Sasse has not been sufficiently supportive of the president lost momentum.
But Innis argues that "I'm the only Senate candidate supporting President Trump for reelection" since Sasse didn't sign on to an earlier endorsement declaration signed by leading Nebraska Republicans.
"President Trump's economy performed well with historic low unemployment" before the coronavirus struck, Innis said.
"I agree with his sentiment of wanting to open up commerce as soon as reasonably possible for the economic health of the country," he said.
Innis, owner of an electrical wiring and cabling business, served two terms as Lancaster County Republican chairman.
The Democratic field includes seven candidates from Omaha, Lincoln, Norfolk and Fremont, most of whom are promoting progressive agendas that address health care reform, renewable energy and climate change.
Immigration reform is also a leading issue.
The field includes Dennis Frank Macek of Lincoln, Chris Janicek of Omaha, Larry Marvin of Fremont, Angie Philips of Omaha, Alisha Shelton of Omaha, Daniel Wik of Norfolk and Andy Stock of Lincoln.
The challenge for the eventual Democratic nominee will be substantial in terms of campaign funding, name recognition and the increasing voter attachment to party and partisanship that has made it far more difficult for a Democrat to win a statewide race in Nebraska.
The statewide Republican voter registration advantage has grown to more than 220,000 and Republicans now hold registration majorities in 90 of the 93 counties, all but Dakota, Douglas and Thurston.
Gene Siadek of Omaha is seeking the Libertarian Party's Senate nomination at the May 12 primary election.
Q&A with Senate candidates from the Journal Star Voter's Guide:
Matt Innis
Age: 49
Occupation: Owner, electrical wiring and cabling business
Political party: Republican
Address: 6277 West Leealan Lane, Crete
Website: mattinnis4senate.com
Innis, a small businessman for 20 years, served two terms as Lancaster County Republican chairman. He stresses that he is a pro-life Christian.
What are your legislative priorities?
My opponent quit the Senate Agriculture Committee after two years for a more glamorous committee. I’m proud to serve on that committee. I support Country of Origin Labeling (C.O.O.L.) for meat. If dog food has a C.O.O.L. label on it, our food should, too. President Trump’s economy performed well with historic low unemployment. The steps taken to address COVID-19 virus hurt our economy. It’s a national security issue. I don’t like spending trillions, but these were needed first steps.
What should Congress do to help combat and contain the coronavirus?
The personal hygiene and social distancing measures make sense even during a regular flu season, and they have helped. President Trump has responded in an appropriate way so far, based on recommendations from his medical advisers. I agree with his sentiment of wanting to open up commerce as soon as reasonably possible for the economic health of the country.
What Nebraska projects, if any, would you propose?
I think Gov. Ricketts has done an excellent job with his appropriate response to the virus. I respect his judgment in doing what he feels is right for our state at this point.
Do you believe in climate change; if so, what should Congress do to combat or contain it?
I oppose the Green New Deal proposed by liberal extremists in Congress. The Earth is in a constant state of changing climate with ebbs and flows of periods of heating and cooling. I think finding ways to conserve energy are good, but it would be irresponsible to Americans for the U.S. to take on a bigger role than other countries who pollute much more and who won’t take steps to address their issues and put Americans at an economic disadvantage.
Would you support a major infrastructure modernization program? If so, what should it look like?
There’s no question we have failing bridges and roads. We see that in Lancaster County with our local problems. I would support an infrastructure bill, but not if it includes all kinds of unnecessary restrictions and wasteful programs that have nothing to do with building roads and repairing bridges. We need to have good bridges and roads in Nebraska to get our agriculture goods to market.
Do you believe President Trump has earned a second term? Why or why not?
He absolutely earned a second term. I’m the only Senate candidate supporting President Trump for reelection. Before the virus, the economy gave us historic low unemployment and the stock market was at record highs. He dealt tough with China and other trading partners. He got out of Obama’s failed Iran “deal” that had no enforcement mechanisms. He has been tougher on Russia than previous administrations. He has appointed strict constitutionalist judges to the Supreme Court and other federal courts.
Should the Senate filibuster rule be amended? Why or why not?
I see no reason to change it. Both political parties have used “the nuclear option” to get around it in what they considered extreme circumstances. I think changing historic precedent can be a dangerous maneuver because of how it will be used in the future.
Ben Sasse
Age: 48
Occupation: U.S. senator
Political party: Republican
Address: From Fremont; mailing address: PO Box 83978, Lincoln
Website: teamsasse.com
Sasse says he's a senator who learned six years ago that Nebraskans want "a conservative outsider who could admit that Washington wasn't the center of life." He describes himself as a Christian, a dad, a husband, a Husker football addict.
What are your legislative priorities?
With one of the three most conservative voting records in the Senate, I am fighting for Republican ideals and for things that matter:
* 100% pro-life record (author of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act).
* Expanding trade, regulatory relief for Nebraska agriculture.
* Confirming constitutionalist judges — including (Neil) Gorsuch and (Brett) Kavanaugh.
* Increasing border security, building the wall.
* Prioritizing our national security and pushing back against adversaries like China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and radical terrorists.
* Beating the health/economic crises of coronavirus.
What should Congress do to help combat and contain the coronavirus?
Nebraskans on the front lines of this fight — nurses, doctors, truck drivers, food producers — deserve our help, and Congress has a role to play. I voted to turbocharge vaccine development, help small businesses out and make sure Nebraska’s rural hospitals can keep fighting. We also need to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for covering up this virus until it was too late. Congress shouldn't focus on partisan garbage that has nothing to do with addressing this crisis.
What Nebraska projects, if any, would you propose?
As a believer in limited government, I want to push most federal projects back to the states. In fact, I led the effort to permanently end earmark spending in Congress. That said, we depend on agriculture, and agriculture depends on trade. I sit on the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees trade, and will continue to advocate for our state. Nebraska produces more than we can consume and hungry consumers around the world want to buy our stuff. It's a win-win.
Do you believe in climate change; if so, what should Congress do to combat or contain it?
Nebraska has been blessed with an abundance of natural resources. It's incumbent on us to steward well what we've been given and nobody cares more about the future of our land and water than our farmers and ranchers. We should trust the data and have a conversation, but over-the-top alarmist talk and bad policy proposals like the Green New Deal aren't workable solutions. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders would be better off spending time working with Nebraska's agriculture producers.
Would you support a major infrastructure modernization program? If so, what should it look like?
Congress doesn’t do a lot of long-term thinking — and infrastructure is one of the issues it hasn’t been serious about. We need to invest in infrastructure, but details matter and we have to pay our bills. A good plan would look to innovate without throwing money down the drain.
Do you believe President Donald Trump has earned a second term? Why or why not?
I've worked with President Trump to confirm a record number of judicial picks, secure our border, expand trade for Nebraska agriculture and help America fight this nasty virus. 2020 couldn’t be more important. Democratic presidential candidates embraced socialism, running further and further to the left. We must elect Republicans — from Lancaster County Dog Catcher to the highest offices in this land. I fully expect that the president and I will continue working closely together throughout 2020 and beyond.
Should the Senate filibuster rule be amended? Why or why not?
No. The founders designed our system to make it hard, not easy, for government to act. Ending the Senate filibuster would set terrible precedent and give radical progressives a victory. Imagine what our country would look like without the filibuster — and if Democrats manage to win the Senate back? Bernie and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could tick off every box on their socialist wish list. The filibuster is in place to act like guardrails for the American experiment, preventing nightmares like that.
Chris Janicek
Age: 56
Occupation: Small business owner, property investor
Political party: Democrat
Address: 405 N. 40th St., Omaha
Website: chrisforsenate2020.com
Janicek describes himself as a working class citizen who understands what people are going through. He believes his experience for public office is supported with his social, educational and business background.
What are your legislative priorities?
* Health care coverage for all Americans.
* Investment in education for our citizens.
* Protect our human rights for women, immigrants, race and sexuality.
What should Congress do to help combat and contain the coronavirus?
Congress needs to invest in development of a test, fast track that test for everyone and accelerate a vaccine to combat this virus.
What Nebraska projects, if any, would you propose?
I propose to immediately address and remove the tariffs and taxes facing our farming communities. I will also immediately address and fix the problems at the Scottsbluff airport and the aqueduct project that supplies water to Scottsbluff and the surrounding farm community.
Do you believe in climate change; if so, what should Congress do to combat or contain it?
Climate change is real and must be addressed. Investments in clean energy will create jobs, reduce our energy cost and reduce carbon emmissions. Wind energy, solar, geo-thermal, hydro, and nuclear are all solutions that Congress must work on to combat climate change. In the end we want a planet to live on and a democracy to live in.
Would you support a major infrastructure modernization program? If so, what should it look like?
I support a major infrastructure modernization program. This program will create millions of jobs and investments right here at home in our own country. We need to create an infrastructure department in government to analyze and administer projects addressing our roads, bridges, water treatment plants, shipping ports, airports, electrical grids and overall modernization of our country.
Do you believe President Trump has earned a second term? Why or why not?
I do not believe the president has earned a second term. The division and uncertainty that his presidency has brought to our country is unacceptable. I supported him after the election as president, but the corruption and lies in his administration have warranted no second term.
Should the Senate filibuster rule be amended? Why or why not?
The Senate filibuster rule should be amended. Amending this rule would support more robust decision making without hindering debate on the issues and legislative bill passing.
Dennis Frank Macek
Age: 79
Occupation: Literary writer
Political party: Democrat
Address: 3330 M St., Lincoln
Website: macekforsenate.com
Macek says his experience in diverse occupations, such as public education, HVAC (air conditioning) and certain arts, provides him a maturity beyond mere age.
What are your legislative priorities?
Convert all U.S. power utilities and most forms of transportation to 100% use of renewable sources of energy; revamp our electric-power grids; ensure affordable health insurance for everyone; ensure U.S. leadership in developing advanced encrypting software and artificial intelligence (by partnering with the private sector); renovate all components of our national infrastructure (by coordinating local programs with the free market); and ensure national food security as the global climate changes.
What should Congress do to help combat and contain the coronavirus?
Pass legislation to facilitate and incentivize manufacturing enough protective equipment to provide for all front-line caregivers in every state; ditto to provide enough ventilators to meet national needs; ditto to sufficiently raise testing capabilities for the coronavirus. Congress should also facilitate private-sector breakthroughs in repurposing some vaccines while it promotes making far more antibody tests available.
What Nebraska projects, if any, would you propose?
First we need to amplify an unofficial state slogan: We can beat this together. Concurrently, Nebraska manufacturing capabilities should be marshaled — and incentivized — to mass-produce COVID-19 tests and protective equipment for all levels of use. Nebraska can also join the program to manufacture ventilators. Our medical institutions can surely be directed to help find anti-virus vaccines and repurpose vaccines that beat the coronavirus.
Do you believe in climate change; if so, what should Congress do to combat or contain it?
Yes. Anthropogenic effects on climate — and therefore weather — were well recognized before 2000. Energy policies should be science-based. Congress must implement the first three planks of my election platform:
* Immediately convert all U.S. electric-power systems to use 100% solar energy or a mix of renewables.
* Develop technologies that use renewable sources of energy for most types of transportation.
* Partner with states and cities and private industry in modernizing our electric-power grids to use 100% renewable-sourced energy.
Would you support a major infrastructure modernization program? If so, what should it look like?
Yes. It’s vital to our national security, our prosperity, our way of life and our competing in various international arenas. All components of our national infrastructure require renovation, and this requires federal coordination of states' and local programs with free-market capacities. (This is actually the sixth plank in my election platform.) It should look salient by utilizing renewable sources of energy at every turn and by minimizing reliance on concrete for building.
Do you believe President Donald Trump has earned a second term? Why or why not?
No! On Mr. Trump’s watch, the country has been woefully unprepared to meet the coronavirus pandemic. Trump’s leadership in coping with it is lame; ask any state governor. About 100 safety and environmental regulations have been rolled back by the Trump administration despite science. The Paris Climate Accord is another casualty. Our tariff war with China has been disastrous all-round. Our primary international alliances have been tattered, while the office of president has been debased by a crypto-fascist who lies.
Should the Senate filibuster rule be amended? Why or why not?
Yes. Mainly because a minority can use it to block progressive legislation. It’s also being rendered obsolete by legislative “carveouts,” “fast-tracking” and the “nuclear option.” It has segued into a potentially counterproductive anachronism.
Larry Marvin
Age: 81
Occupation: Retired
Political party: Democrat
Address: 635 N. Main St., Fremont
Website: None
Marvin says he has been active all his life in civic, professional and business activities.
What are your legislative priorities?
Pay down our national debt.
What should Congress do to help combat and contain the coronavirus?
Be honest with our citizens.
What Nebraska projects, if any, would you propose?
Didn't answer.
Do you believe in climate change; if so, what should Congress do to combat or contain it?
Limited. Reduce littering and pollution.
Would you support a major infrastructure modernization program? If so, what should it look like?
Replace old bridges and viaducts.
Do you believe President Trump has earned a second term? Why or why not?
No.
Should the Senate filibuster rule be amended? Why or why not?
No. Filibusters are important to slow down con artists and special-interest gangs from benefiting from impulse decisions.
Angie Philips
Age: 39 on May 3
Occupation: Community organizer
Political party: Democrat
Address: 3082 Martin Ave., Omaha
Website: AngieForNebraska.com
Philips is a community organizer and political activist. She said she founded the Nebraska Progressive Legislative Study Group and the Douglas County Democratic Party Women's Caucus and has promoted humanitarian aid.
What are your legislative priorities?
I will prioritize revitalizing our rural communities, legislating humane immigration reform, ensuring every American has health care, combating climate change, and working toward social and economic justice by addressing the disparities in our systems. I will push for an economic agenda that advances both rural areas and underserved urban communities.
What should Congress do to help combat and contain the coronavirus?
Increase testing and guarantee treatment. Further expand PTO, FMLA, and unemployment. Provide zero interest loans and emergency funds for small and micro businesses; direct payments to households for the duration of the crisis; holds on rent and mortgages; house the houseless. Overcrowded prisons should release nonviolent offenders and consider early release where possible. Detention centers should immediately release migrants being detained on civil charges. A stimulus package and preventative measures will need to be developed once the crisis is over.
What Nebraska projects, if any, would you propose?
I have proposed a plan that will revitalize our rural communities by investing in small business, protecting and expanding postal services, improving infrastructure, education, and work-readiness programs, and uplifting our farmers and ranchers while building partnerships between rural and urban areas. I would also propose plans to uplift communities like north Omaha that have faced over a century of economic oppression and neglect. All of my plans are Nebraska-centric and can be viewed at AngieForNebraska.com.
Do you believe in climate change; if so, what should Congress do to combat or contain it?
We must protect our air and water. I support a Green New Deal and big action on climate change. It’s time to end harmful practices like fracking and our reliance on fossil fuels. We need major investment in new green infrastructure, and we must work to end environmental injustices placed on marginalized communities. Nebraska can lead the way with regenerative agriculture and wind energy.
Would you support a major infrastructure modernization program? If so, what should it look like?
Repairing crumbling bridges, expanding highways, moving to renewable energy, investing in rural broadband, updating water and sewer systems, and building up educational structures are essential to the well-being of our economy and safety of residents. Investing in infrastructure raises economic activity and incomes by lowering transport costs for goods and services, expanding the market and mobilizing people and labor. Good infrastructure also increases the flow of information, improves health and quality of life and increases access to medical care and education.
Do you believe President Trump has earned a second term? Why or why not?
The president’s rhetoric has been harmful to marginalized communities and his executive orders on immigration have proven inhumane. His trade wars stressed our farmers and ranchers further, he’s failed to take climate action or improve health care, and too many of us continue to live paycheck to paycheck. He and Sen. Sasse supported legislation that removes food assistance for over 10,000 Nebraskans even as we face job loss and a health pandemic. It’s time to elect better representation.
Should the Senate filibuster rule be amended? Why or why not?
Use of the Senate cloture rule has become far more common in the past two decades and contributes to partisan gridlock and the inability of Congress to act. The American people deserve progress. Once in office I would work with the other senators to negotiate a fair amendment to the filibuster rule.
Alisha K. Shelton
Age: 38
Occupation: Licensed independent mental health practitioner, counselor
Political party: Democrat
Address: Omaha
Website: sheltonforsenate.com
Shelton says her strong communication and negotiation skills allow her to work across party lines and advocate for every member of her community.
What are your legislative priorities?
My legislative priorities are putting measures in place for COVID-19 survival, the green new deal, an increase in the minimum wage, making public colleges and universities free and ending student loan debt. Also, to provide access to quality health care, increase facilities in rural towns and mandate that health care covers treatment for addiction. In addition, reduce gun violence with parental controls, request manufacturers design smart guns, and expand background checks.
What should Congress do to help combat and contain the coronavirus?
Create an emergency economic crisis agency and reinstate the global pandemic response team. I would introduce legislation that waives payments for/related to COVID-19, recommend shelter-in-place across our states, increase Social Security with Medicaid expansion, and improve funding for SNAP, Meals on Wheels and the Emergency Food Assistance Program. I would enact the Department of Defense resources, provide $2,000 monthly to all, suspend student loans, and bring the annual percentage rate on loans to zero during this crisis. Also, issue emergency paid family and medical leave for all, suspend evictions and utilities shut-offs.
What Nebraska projects, if any, would you propose?
I would propose incentives for regenerative farming, improvements to the infrastructure including net neutrality, reduce the alarming rate of bankruptcy among our farmers, address the overcrowding in our correctional facilities, and work with the Army Corps of Engineers to develop solutions to flooding.
Do you believe in climate change; if so, what should Congress do to combat or contain it?
Yes. I support the green new deal and if elected, I would co-sponsor the bill and work across party lines to ensure it would pass the Senate.
Would you support a major infrastructure modernization program? If so, what should it look like?
I support a major infrastructure modernization program. It includes improvements to our roads, airports, bridges, internet and the electrical grid. I would introduce federal legislation to issue funds to support the maintenance, repairs, development and research to ensure we are utilizing cost-saving measures.
Do you believe President Trump has earned a second term? Why or why not?
In my opinion, President Trump has not earned a second term. President Trump appears to be focused on corporations instead of people. Our family farms are struggling while Costco places chicken farms all over Nebraska. President Trump's strategy during this COVID-19 pandemic has sealed the deal for me because it proves that he feels our lives are expendable and that he will always refuse accountability.
Should the Senate filibuster rule be amended? Why or why not?
The U.S. Senate filibuster rule must be amended because it intentionally obstructs and averts action. It allows one person to prevent discussion and voting on important measures. Filibusters are not part of Robert's Rules of Order. U.S. senators should be able to reach a decision by a vote. We expect them to work respectfully and in harmony to move our country forward.
Andy Stock
Age: 47
Occupation: Community college political science instructor
Political party: Democrat
Address: 6201 Sunrise Road, Lincoln
Website: andystockforsenate.com
Stock says he fought to uphold the constitutional rights of the poor when he worked as a public defender and fought for justice for migrant farm workers as an attorney for Legal Aid of Nebraska.
What are your legislative priorities?
* Free and full health insurance for every citizen (Medicare-for-all). No more co-pays or medical bills. Canada does it for its citizens and America can too.
* A no-strings-attached monthly stipend of $1,000 for every adult citizen (universal basic income).
* $15/hr. minimum wage.
* Finally end our failed war on drugs — and we can start by passing federal legislation making adult marijuana use fully legal in all 50 states.
* End corporate welfare.
What should Congress do to help combat and contain the coronavirus?
Congress should support the discovery of treatments and a vaccine, as well as make sure doctors and hospitals have everything they need to wage this war. Congress also needs to pass legislation to help people get through this disaster by giving every American free health insurance and every adult citizen a no-strings-attached $1,000 monthly check.
What Nebraska projects, if any, would you propose?
I would support federal dollars for Nebraska infrastructure projects. I would also do everything in my power to stop the Keystone XL pipeline.
Do you believe in climate change; if so, what should Congress do to combat or contain it?
Climate change is real and the most powerful thing Congress can do to contain it is to put a price on carbon. A carbon tax would give companies a strong incentive to lower their greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, consumers would make greener choices because products produced with fewer emissions would be cheaper. Finally, a carbon tax could actually spur our economy if we redistribute all revenues collected from it to every citizen through monthly “climate protection” checks.
Would you support a major infrastructure modernization program? If so, what should it look like?
Yes. And while we’re fixing America’s crumbling infrastructure, we need to modernize how Americans travel and how businesses transport their goods, creating greater efficiencies and environmental sustainability. Another reason I support infrastructure modernization is that it would create millions of new, high-paying union jobs, something our economy will desperately need once the coronavirus pandemic has passed.
Do you believe President Trump has earned a second term? Why or why not?
No. Trump is a con artist. He ran for office promising to improve the lives of American workers but instead gave billionaires and corporations huge tax breaks and loopholes. Even worse, Americans are now dying because of his administrative incompetence. For example, in 2018, the Trump administration disbanded the CDC’s pandemic response team, a key reason why America was caught flat-footed by this pandemic.
Should the Senate filibuster rule be amended? Why or why not?
Yes, the Senate should amend the filibuster rule from its current 60-vote supermajority requirement to a simple majority. Requiring a supermajority to stop a filibuster gives too much legislative blocking power to senators doing the bidding of corporations and special-interest groups.
Daniel M. Wik
Age: 62
Occupation: Pain management physician
Political party: Democrat
Address: 1706 Homewood Drive, Norfolk
Website: wiksenate.com
Wik, a pain management doctor, describes himself as a fiscally conservative Democrat who believes the national debt needs to be brought under control.
What are your legislative priorities?
Immigration:
* DACA immigrants, no criminal record, two-year citizenship.
* Non-citizen adult immigrant, no criminal record, two-year citizenship monitored by labor unions.
* Foreign worker, no criminal record, two-year employer sponsored job administered by labor unions for common-sense border crossings.
* U.S.-Mexico border wall partial solution only.
Social Security 2035 bankruptcy:
* Cut foreign aid 50%, use taxpayer money to fund Social Security, not world welfare.
* Cut United Nations and World Health Organization funding 50% and fund Social Security.
What should Congress do to help combat and contain the coronavirus?
* Stay-at-home is great for rich people with a guaranteed paycheck, but working people and small business have been destroyed.
* As a conservative Democrat, bailout pork — $25 million for the Kennedy Center and $75 million for performing arts — is an insult to hard-working taxpayers. Common sense should prevail.
* Sweden kept business and schools open with social distancing recommendations.
* Loss of liberty is destroying the American economy.
* 98% of people with COVID-19 recover.
What Nebraska projects, if any, would you propose?
Farm bankruptcy solution:
* Increase ethanol to 50%. Increase corn demand. Save family farms.
* Ethanol byproduct more nutritious and cheaper livestock feed.
* 50% ethanol decreases foreign oil and increases American energy independence.
* 50% ethanol decreases dependence and import manipulation by China.
Do you believe in climate change; if so, what should Congress do to combat or contain it?
* 50% ethanol immediately decreases global warming and can be done in 120 days in Nebraska.
* Wind technology investment will result in self-sustaining profitability. Nebraska is one of the windiest states and usage could decrease Nebraska taxes as much as oil has for other states.
Would you support a major infrastructure modernization program? If so, what should it look like?
Infrastructure stops foreign invasion:
* Entire East Coast electric grids needs modernization, otherwise hacking shuts down half the country.
* Cybersecurity technology needs military investment to prevent foreign interference in military and economic chaos.
Do you believe President Trump has earned a second term? Why or why not?
* Trump has done a great job for the stock market and jobs.
* Neither Republicans or Democrats have solved immigration.
* Neither Republicans or Democrats have solved health care.
* Impeachment was a waste of taxpayer money. Excuse for both Democrats and Republicans to not get anything done.
* As a conservative Democrat, the best strategy is negotiation with Trump, the master negotiator.
Should the Senate filibuster rule be amended? Why or why not?
Filibuster is time-wasting blubber.
* Each bill should be one standalone law.
* All debate should center around one issue.
* Add-on pork amendments should be banned by law and are a waste of taxpayer money.
