Ricketts to tell Trump administration that Nebraska will accept refugees

Gov. Pete Ricketts will issue his consent to allow refugees to continue to resettle in Nebraska, a step now required by the federal government.

An executive order signed by President Trump in September requires governors, mayors and other local government leaders to provide written consent to allow refugees in their communities.

Several local leaders — including the Omaha and Lincoln mayors and both the Lancaster and Douglas county commissioners — have indicated they plan to consent.

The consent of local governments, however, doesn’t matter without the governor’s OK. Had Ricketts decided not to give his consent -- or chose not to respond -- refugees would no longer have been able to resettle in Nebraska, which has long been considered a welcoming state for refugees.

The governor’s spokesman Taylor Gage said Thursday that “Nebraska will consent” when asked about a letter to President Trump from Ricketts and governors from Iowa and South Dakota thanking him for strengthening the vetting process of refugees.

In 2016, Nebraska resettled more refugees per capita than any other state, but those numbers dropped sharply after Trump took office and reduced the “ceiling” — a presidential determination of how many refugees can be resettled in a year.